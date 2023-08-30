The older platforms at Harrow and Wealdstone station in west London are to be restored after Network Rail applied for planning permission to enable the works to be carried out.

The station opened in 1837 as a mainline railway station in a fairly rural area, but as the area urbanised, in 1912, the station was enlarged and a second entrance opened on the north side next to the newly built main road outside. A few years later in 1917, the Bakerloo line was extended up to the station.

The repairs that Network Rail wants to carry out apply to the southern side, which is the oldest part of the station still standing.

The station is showing signs of decay, with the wooden pitched roof over the platforms in need of work and the cast-iron uprights that support it also starting to break up in places.

Network Rail says that it would normally repair the damaged parts, but the state they are in now means that it is applying for permission to replace them entirely with replicas that will be installed and painted to match the originals.

They’ve also identified potential wet rot within the canopy structure, meaning that the repairs will be more extensive than they had originally expected when the first surveys were carried out. To prevent future damage, the drainage will be upgraded, and there will also be replacement glazing installed which is designed to be easier to keep clean.

The platform buildings will also be cleaned and repaired, with an aim to enable them to come back into some sort of use in the future.

The planning application is now with Harrow Council for approval.