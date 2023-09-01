There’s a chance to win a ride in the driver’s cab of an Elizabeth line train, as part of a charity raffle for a wide range of railway prizes.
There are just 2,000 tickets being offered, with 23 prizes — so far — so the odds of winning a prize are rather higher than the average raffle. The raffle tickets cost just £10 each, and you have until the end of this month to buy them.
Tickets are on sale from here.
The Prizes
Trains:
Cab ride on Elizabeth Line with MTR Elizabeth Line
LNER Azuma Train Driver Simulator Experience
Trip for 2 on a Tornado Steam Tour, including dinner
Cab Ride over the Settle and Carlisle railway with Colas
2 first class tickets on East Midlands Rail Network
Cab Ride with Freightliner’s Brian Bancroft
Class 47 Cab Ride over the Settle and Carlisle
Behind the Scenes Tour and Simulator Experience with ‘Chris the Driver’
First Class Return Travel on a GWR Pullman Service for 2 and GWR IET Simulator Experience for 2, including 1st Class return travel
1 x Family Romney Rover Ticket for use on the Romney, Hythe & Dymchurch Railway.
Cab Ride on the West Highline Line
Tours:
Trip for 2 to the top of the Forth Rail Bridge
Behind the Scenes Trip for 4 to Siemens Chippenham Facility
Behind the Scenes Tour of Freightliner’s VMF Basford Hall
Behind The Scenes Tour – choose between Neville Hill in Leeds or Newton Heath in Manchester
Behind the Scenes Tour of the Railway Technical Centre, Derby
The rest:
£250 concert and theatre tickets
12 month subscription to Railcam Live
Afternoon Tea with Bottomless Bubbles at Searcys St Pancras
A 2 night break for 2 at Peckforton Castle, in stunning surrounds
12 month subscription to Rail Magazine AND Rail Review
Class 66 Model 00 Gauge Freightliner ‘Bardon Aggregates’
Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut Case of 6
