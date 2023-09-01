There’s a chance to win a ride in the driver’s cab of an Elizabeth line train, as part of a charity raffle for a wide range of railway prizes.

There are just 2,000 tickets being offered, with 23 prizes — so far — so the odds of winning a prize are rather higher than the average raffle. The raffle tickets cost just £10 each, and you have until the end of this month to buy them.

The Prizes

Trains:

Cab ride on Elizabeth Line with MTR Elizabeth Line

LNER Azuma Train Driver Simulator Experience

Trip for 2 on a Tornado Steam Tour, including dinner

Cab Ride over the Settle and Carlisle railway with Colas

2 first class tickets on East Midlands Rail Network

Cab Ride with Freightliner’s Brian Bancroft

Class 47 Cab Ride over the Settle and Carlisle

Behind the Scenes Tour and Simulator Experience with ‘Chris the Driver’

First Class Return Travel on a GWR Pullman Service for 2 and GWR IET Simulator Experience for 2, including 1st Class return travel

1 x Family Romney Rover Ticket for use on the Romney, Hythe & Dymchurch Railway.

Cab Ride on the West Highline Line

Tours:

Trip for 2 to the top of the Forth Rail Bridge

Behind the Scenes Trip for 4 to Siemens Chippenham Facility

Behind the Scenes Tour of Freightliner’s VMF Basford Hall

Behind The Scenes Tour – choose between Neville Hill in Leeds or Newton Heath in Manchester

Behind the Scenes Tour of the Railway Technical Centre, Derby

The rest:

£250 concert and theatre tickets

12 month subscription to Railcam Live

Afternoon Tea with Bottomless Bubbles at Searcys St Pancras

A 2 night break for 2 at Peckforton Castle, in stunning surrounds

12 month subscription to Rail Magazine AND Rail Review

Class 66 Model 00 Gauge Freightliner ‘Bardon Aggregates’

Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut Case of 6