Passengers using Motspur Park station have been caught walking along the railway in recent weeks because they don’t want to use a diversion while a new footbridge is being installed.

The station, in southwest London, has a platform between two railway tracks and an old footbridge that links both sides of the station to the platforms. A few months ago, the ticket office entrance closed as Network Rail is building a new footbridge with lifts to make the station accessible.

That means people who used to use the ticket office side are being diverted around to the other side via a nearby road and level crossing. It’s only a modest detour, as the station is quite close to the level crossing that people are asked to walk around.

What Network Rail has found though is that people are seemingly so annoyed by the extra few minutes of walking that they are starting to go to the end of the platform and then walk along the railway tracks to the level crossing as a very dangerous shortcut.

Network Rail says that over the past couple of weeks, there have been five reported instances of adults and children walking along the railway tracks, and is now issuing warnings about how dangerous that is.

Helen Yorke, Network Rail’s Wessex route crime manager, said: “It’s mind-blowing to see the stupid and reckless behaviour of individuals who are disregarding their own and other people’s safety by trespassing on the railway instead of following a designated diversion.”

“Trains that travel on the railway through Motspur Park and across our Wessex route more widely are powered by the third rail which contains 750 volts – easily enough to kill or seriously injure – and is on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Network Rail says that it is working with South Western Railway (SWR) and the British Transport Police (BTP) to tackle this issue by providing additional guards at the station, increasing the number of BTP patrols at both the station and the level crossing as well as installing anti-trespass panels – known as Witches Hats – at the level crossing.

CCTV footage supplied by Network Rail