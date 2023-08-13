The 1938 era art-deco tube train will be back out on the railway again next month, running along the Met line in northwest London.

The train will run on both days of the weekend of 9th and 10th September, between Watford and Amersham, and that route also means you get to travel across the rarely used north curve that links the Watford branch onto the Amersham branch of the Met line. So a double bonus for you.

For visitors, there’s also the annual Amersham Old Town Heritage Day taking place on Sunday, which includes children’s funfair rides, classic car displays, a vintage farmers’ market and heritage bus journeys.

There will be four trips each day:

11:29am – Amersham to Watford – approx 1 hour 19 minutes return trip 1:29pm – Amersham to Watford – approx 1 hour 19 minutes return trip 3:29pm – Amersham to Watford – approx 1 hour 19 minutes trip 5:18pm – Amersham to Harrow-on-the-Hill – approx 24 minutes single trip

There is no reserved seating for this event, but you can choose a car: Pink, Orange, Green or Blue. The Pink car will be at the front of the train for one half of the journey, the Blue at the front for the other half.

A tip, the two end cars are usually the best (pink or blue) as sometimes (not always), they open the driver’s cab door to let you have a look.

And, if interested, book the Sunday trips so that you can visit the Amersham heritage fair.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

Tickets

Adults: £28.50 return, (£15 for the 5:18pm single trip)

Concessions: £20 return, (£10 (single for the 5:18pm single trip)

Children (4-17): £15 return, (£7.50 (single for the 5:18pm single trip)

Children (under 3): Free, must sit on an adult’s lap. No ticket required.

There are currently no planned engineering works on the TfL network that weekend, so you won’t have a problem getting to Amersham to catch the old tube train.

Full details and FAQs are here.