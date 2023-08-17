London Underground has joined in the growing excitement over this weekend’s football World Cup final, with special messages on some of their ticket barriers.
Added to the contactless tap pads on the ticket barriers, there are several different messages:
- Tap. Pay. Rooaar!
- Tap. Pay. Bring it home
- Tap. Pay. Gooooal!
They’re sponsored by Google, and Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the production costs for the stickers were covered by Google Pay as part of their ongoing long-term sponsorship of contactless readers at London Underground and Elizabeth line stations.
You will be able to find the stickers on the ticket barriers at the following tube stations:
- King’s Cross
- Waterloo
- Victoria
- London Bridge
- Liverpool Street
Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design and Partnerships at TfL said: “As part of their wider celebration of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Google Pay have updated stickers on readers at five London Underground stations to support the Lionesses. Both TfL and Google Pay wish the Lionesses all the best for the final and hope they can bring the trophy home on Sunday.”
“They’re sponsored by Google, and (TfL) has confirmed that the production costs for the stickers were covered by Google Pay …”
Putting that in won’t stop the nonsense FoIs to TFL demanding to know how much it cost TFL and wht is Khan wasting money comments!
It comes from a good place, but it’s not very accessible.
Ideally, interfaces for humans should remain consistent, simple and easily understood. A yellow pad with a contactless symbol should be uniform across the network. Yes, sponsorship deals bring in the cash, but say you’ve never seen this before… can I only use GPAY?
The vast majority of tube users are regulars and will just touch their cards in that area no matter what is stick there.
For anyone else at these 5 stations there are staff to ask – that’s if they don’t recognise the contactless icon and use tap and go anyway.