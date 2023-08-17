London Underground has joined in the growing excitement over this weekend’s football World Cup final, with special messages on some of their ticket barriers.

Added to the contactless tap pads on the ticket barriers, there are several different messages:

Tap. Pay. Rooaar!

Tap. Pay. Bring it home

Tap. Pay. Gooooal!

They’re sponsored by Google, and Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the production costs for the stickers were covered by Google Pay as part of their ongoing long-term sponsorship of contactless readers at London Underground and Elizabeth line stations.

You will be able to find the stickers on the ticket barriers at the following tube stations:

King’s Cross

Waterloo

Victoria

London Bridge

Liverpool Street

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design and Partnerships at TfL said: “As part of their wider celebration of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Google Pay have updated stickers on readers at five London Underground stations to support the Lionesses. Both TfL and Google Pay wish the Lionesses all the best for the final and hope they can bring the trophy home on Sunday.”