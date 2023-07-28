A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Workers angry as London Underground strike cancelled Socialist Worker

The first of the new Piccadilly line trains that will start carrying passengers in 2025 has been spotted heading to a test track in Germany. ianVisits

How long-forgotten British Museum Tube station hosted WWII air raid shelter with unique artwork to keep children happy in the Blitz Daily Mail

Elizabeth line

Rail services to and from London Paddington station, including Elizabeth line services between Heathrow Airport and Reading, are majorly disrupted on Wednesday morning. Standard

Drainage engineers from Lanes Rail charged with cleaning a sump on London’s newest railway line had to descend a shaft equivalent to the height of an eight-storey building. Rail Professional

Mainline / Overground

Local activists launch petition urgently demanding a lift at Loughborough Junction station Brixton Buzz

The first of over 83,000 tunnel segments that will be used to form the tunnels under London for HS2 trains has been cast in an old oil rig factory in Hartlepool. ianVisits

A consultation on plans to close most railway ticket offices has been extended. Standard

Train firm halves Oxford to London services after fuel system fault BBC News

Miscellaneous

TfL Go app upgrade highlights closed tube lines & improved step-free information ianVisits

Rail bosses spend £10,000 a week on flights – because it’s cheaper than trains Independent

Police have launched a manhunt after “two bottles of strong acidic substances” were found at North Greenwich tube station. Local London

TfL to stop selling the Day Travelcard from Jan 2024 ianVisits

The people behind the wheel: Geoff Hobbs’ story, Transport for London Intelligent Transport

TfL has a new favourite adjective – brighter. Diamond Geezer

And finally: Tube-style map of pubs and bars in Scarborough expanded to cover Whitby and Filey Yahoo News

The image above is from July 2021: The 50th anniversary of the Victoria line extension to Brixton