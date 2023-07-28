A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Workers angry as London Underground strike cancelled Socialist Worker
The first of the new Piccadilly line trains that will start carrying passengers in 2025 has been spotted heading to a test track in Germany. ianVisits
How long-forgotten British Museum Tube station hosted WWII air raid shelter with unique artwork to keep children happy in the Blitz Daily Mail
Elizabeth line
Rail services to and from London Paddington station, including Elizabeth line services between Heathrow Airport and Reading, are majorly disrupted on Wednesday morning. Standard
Drainage engineers from Lanes Rail charged with cleaning a sump on London’s newest railway line had to descend a shaft equivalent to the height of an eight-storey building. Rail Professional
Mainline / Overground
Local activists launch petition urgently demanding a lift at Loughborough Junction station Brixton Buzz
The first of over 83,000 tunnel segments that will be used to form the tunnels under London for HS2 trains has been cast in an old oil rig factory in Hartlepool. ianVisits
A consultation on plans to close most railway ticket offices has been extended. Standard
Train firm halves Oxford to London services after fuel system fault BBC News
Miscellaneous
TfL Go app upgrade highlights closed tube lines & improved step-free information ianVisits
Rail bosses spend £10,000 a week on flights – because it’s cheaper than trains Independent
Police have launched a manhunt after “two bottles of strong acidic substances” were found at North Greenwich tube station. Local London
TfL to stop selling the Day Travelcard from Jan 2024 ianVisits
The people behind the wheel: Geoff Hobbs’ story, Transport for London Intelligent Transport
TfL has a new favourite adjective – brighter. Diamond Geezer
And finally: Tube-style map of pubs and bars in Scarborough expanded to cover Whitby and Filey Yahoo News
The image above is from July 2021: The 50th anniversary of the Victoria line extension to Brixton
Breaking news – challenge to the expansion of the ULEZ is denied by the High Court and the plans are lawful.