Transport for London (TfL) is likely to scrap the Day Travelcard following a consultation earlier this year. The Mayor of London has now signed an order telling TfL to stop selling the travelcards in January 2024, although an option does exist to keep it, if they can find someone to cover the costs.
The Day Travelcard isn’t that widely used by Londoners, as it’s a paper ticket aimed at visitors, but adding it when buying a train ticket to visit London is a lot more convenient for visitors, which is why it has been retained until now.
Over the past financial year, TfL said that it has sold around 15 million of the Day Travelcards, of which some 70% were sold at National Rail stations outside London. Therefore, the main impact of scrapping them is likely to be on people who buy a Travelcard in addition to their National Rail ticket, as they would have to pay for their journey to a London station and then use PAYG contactless payments, or buy paper tickets to travel on TfL services.
For families, it gets more complicated, as customers travelling from outside London could apply in advance for a Zip card or get the Young Visitor discount set on an Oyster card – both of these options give discounted PAYG fares. Or they can continue to buy the more expensive paper tickets.
At present, the revenue from Day Travelcards sales is shared between TfL and the train companies who operate services within London and is apportioned according to the distance travelled on each party’s services within Zones 1-6. This means that the resulting revenue apportioned to TfL can be lower than the revenue received by TfL from the same journeys made with PAYG tickets.
TfL has estimated that receiving the full fare income from PAYG tickets would earn it around £40 million a year – made up of £35 in direct revenue, and £5 million from lower paper ticket fraud and commissions paid to ticket sellers. As the government requires TfL to increase revenues by at least £500 million from 2023 onwards, the £40 million a year in extra income from scrapping the travelcard would make a decent dent in that target.
The consultation on scrapping the Day Travelcard ran earlier this year, and the Mayor of London has now issued an order to TfL to stop selling them, giving TfL six months notice to stop sales — so it comes into effect in January 2024.
Although the Mayor has issued the order to TfL, there is an option to negotiate an agreement with the railway or government that would settle the financial implications of keeping the Day Travelcard after all. That would likely mean the government or the train companies (which are often one and the same thing thesedays) will need to cover TfL’s costs of providing the Day Travelcard.
A spokesperson for the Mayor said: “The Mayor is only considering the withdrawal of Day Travelcards in order to meet the requirements of TfL’s funding settlement with government – a deal that was required solely because of the impact of the pandemic. He has been clear he does not want to do so, but feels that he has been left with no viable alternative.”
“The Mayor has now reluctantly agreed to the proposal for TfL to initiate the notice period that could allow the withdrawal of Day Travelcards if no alternative proposals are agreed. While the Mayor and TfL remain committed to seeking alternatives in the coming months, the Mayor had to approve this instruction now in order to meet the deadlines in TfL’s funding deal.”
“This will begin a process lasting at least six months before the withdrawal could come into effect, during which time the decision can be reversed. The Mayor and TfL remain open to discussing all options with both the Department for Transport and the train operating companies, and will work with them to try to find a financially acceptable alternative that would allow Day Travelcards to remain available.”
The order doesn’t affect 7-Day and longer-term travelcards, just the one-day travelcards.
There are five different types of Day Travelcard that will no longer be accepted by TfL from next January:
- Standard Day Travelcard
- Group Day Travelcard
- Family Day Travelcard
- Discounted Day Travelcard (one-third discount with various National Rail railcards)
- Weekend Travelcard
A TfL spokesperson said: “Due to requirements of the government’s funding settlements for TfL to save money and generate significant amounts of additional revenue, we have had to consider proposals to stop accepting Day Travelcards on the TfL network. After careful consideration of the proposal, taking into account the requirements of TfL’s funding settlement and TfL’s Equality Impact Assessment (EqIA), the Mayor has considered the proposal from TfL, and has reluctantly instructed TfL to give the required minimum six months’ notice to withdraw from the relevant provisions of the Travelcard agreement. This is the first stage in a process and there are no changes to tickets at this time. This is an operational decision that has been taken now to ensure that TfL meets the requirements of its funding agreement, but TfL continues to look for alternative options.”
“While this six-month notice-period is now underway, this decision remains reversable and does not therefore mean that Day Travelcards will be withdrawn. TfL is keen to work collaboratively with the DfT and Rail Delivery Group to discuss options that would allow Day Travelcards to continue to be provided, while ensuring TfL can meet the requirements of the funding settlement with Government. The existing daily pay as you go caps on contactless or Oyster, which are used by the overwhelming majority of those travelling, will not be affected by this.”
Barring an unexpected pot of cash from the train companies/government, it’s likely that the final Day Travelcard sale will take place next January.
Updated 13:45 – added comments from the Mayor and TfL
Visit London, buy an Oyster Card. Doesn’t an Oyster Card give you the best fare? Paper tickets for tourists, absurd.
No, depending on how many journeys within Greater London you make, it can often be (even substantially) cheaper to use a One Day Travelcard add-on in association with a National Rail ticket from outside the zones, compared with using a ticket to London Terminals, and then using an Oyster Card (or contactless card) within London, as will be required from next year.
Also, if you’re forced to use tap in/out outside of the Oyster area then you can’t receive the fare discount for having a Network Railcard (or any other railcard). For anyone that buys a National Rail ticket with the Travelcard add on, and applies a railcard discount, it will be significantly more expensive from January. They really should find a way to allow a railcard to be attached to a contactless card (or contactless account), in the same way that an Oyster can be, it surely cannot be that difficult.
John, what you suggest is included within Phase 2 of the contactless PAYG expansion (Project Oval). That said it’s probably not happening before May 2025 as things stand, given the 12-month delays to Phase 1 implementation.
I expect we’ll soon read Conservatives blaming Khan/TFL for this even though it’s their funding agreement that makes it necessary, just like with ULEZ.
As Dominic H said, it can be cheaper for those taking a National Rail train in from outside London to get that with a day-travelcard as an extra then to use a simple day return plus Oyster. It’s also a lot less hassle – Oyster card readers at the barriers fail so often: if that happens to avoid being charged for an incomplete journey you have to spend ages phoning up TfL and ask for a refund. With a paper ticket the barriers still don’t work sometimes, but you can show it at the staffed barrier and you NEVER get overcharged.
I’ve never phoned up to sort out an error.
I’ve always done it within my oyster account and it’s always been actioned.
Does this also have the effect of uncoupling the remaining TfL fares from fares set by government – ie allowing Sadiq to set fare rises independently of whatever the national rail fares rise is?
Or would there still have to be some level of negotiation and alignment because the daily capping rates include national rail?
If the alternatives to Day Travelcards are (a) dearer and (b) more expensive, then I hope TfL’s modelling has been robust enough to estimate the number of people who won’t bother travelling at all, and the consequent effect on TfL revenue.
Travelcards are currently £15.20, but the Zone 1 cap is only £8.10 or as low as £5.25 if you just use the buses (all zones) for the day.
This could save people a considerable amount of money if they’re just in Zones 1 and 2: that gets you both Westfields the QEOP, Camden Town, Canary Wharf, Maritime Greenwich, Finsbury Park, Hampstead Heath, Hammersmith, Clapham, Brixton as well as all the visitor hotspots in Zone 1.
For non Londoners, getting the correct kids fare for a visit to London is a real challenge. Tried to take a group on a short bus trip a few years back, and after calls to various helplines it was concluded that there was no way for us to pay the correct fare for our group. We had to get taxis.
Kids are free on public transport in London. Older kids just need to register for a photocard. Well worth doing!
A measure such as this could indeed deter families in particular coming into London to shop or visit the sights. At a time when family incomes are stretched and London’s businesses need all the support they can get this is very shortsighted and reeks of a political gesture, typical of Khan, to blame the Tory government for everything. Making people living outside of London pay more is another cynical gesture as it is unlikely to affect London voters as much. What a con!
Perhaps you should read up on the onerous conditions the government put on TFL for their Covid support that they didn’t put on any other transport authority or operator before blaming Khan.
Brendan Smith is apparently quite content for Londoners to pay more to subsidise those from outside London. Strangely enough this Londoner is not happy to do that. I would happily accept a situation where Travelcards are maintained on a cost neutral basis.
The next stage is, someone need to put it to the test in courts to see if the mayor’s decision has breached the Equality Act 2010 and Section 141 of the Greater London Authority Act 1999 (mayor’s transport duty), despite the equality impact assessment and the supporting documents showing opposition to the withdrawal.
Section 141 of the GLA Act 1999 states:
General transport duty.
(1) The Mayor shall develop and implement policies for the promotion and encouragement of safe, integrated, efficient and economic transport facilities and services to, from and within Greater London.
(2) The powers of the Authority under this Part shall be exercised for the purpose of securing the provision of the transport facilities and services mentioned in subsection (1) above.
(3) The transport facilities and services mentioned in subsection (1) above include facilities and services for pedestrians and are—
(a) those required to meet the needs of persons living or working in, or visiting, Greater London, and
(b) those required for the transportation of freight.
as correctly pointed out in earlier posts, discounted one-day travelcards with a network card is a valuable entitlement – particularly when travelling with a family who are visiting London (who do not have contactless for every family member). If they arrange £7 Oyster cards each, plus cost of travel, a sightseeing trip (with 8 mainly over 16s) will be £150+. Paper travelcards utilising a network card discount cuts this in half – and much easier. Push up the travel prices and fewer groups will travel and income to London will fall. This is no revenue-generating suggestion.
This whole idea does not take into account the working class. Who like a trip for leisure to get a break from work. Will be hit in the pocket once again. Take a leaf from Germany well thought out cheap travel for ALL!