Transport for London (TfL) is likely to scrap the Day Travelcard following a consultation earlier this year. The Mayor of London has now signed an order telling TfL to stop selling the travelcards in January 2024, although an option does exist to keep it, if they can find someone to cover the costs.

The Day Travelcard isn’t that widely used by Londoners, as it’s a paper ticket aimed at visitors, but adding it when buying a train ticket to visit London is a lot more convenient for visitors, which is why it has been retained until now.

Over the past financial year, TfL said that it has sold around 15 million of the Day Travelcards, of which some 70% were sold at National Rail stations outside London. Therefore, the main impact of scrapping them is likely to be on people who buy a Travelcard in addition to their National Rail ticket, as they would have to pay for their journey to a London station and then use PAYG contactless payments, or buy paper tickets to travel on TfL services.

For families, it gets more complicated, as customers travelling from outside London could apply in advance for a Zip card or get the Young Visitor discount set on an Oyster card – both of these options give discounted PAYG fares. Or they can continue to buy the more expensive paper tickets.

At present, the revenue from Day Travelcards sales is shared between TfL and the train companies who operate services within London and is apportioned according to the distance travelled on each party’s services within Zones 1-6. This means that the resulting revenue apportioned to TfL can be lower than the revenue received by TfL from the same journeys made with PAYG tickets.

TfL has estimated that receiving the full fare income from PAYG tickets would earn it around £40 million a year – made up of £35 in direct revenue, and £5 million from lower paper ticket fraud and commissions paid to ticket sellers. As the government requires TfL to increase revenues by at least £500 million from 2023 onwards, the £40 million a year in extra income from scrapping the travelcard would make a decent dent in that target.

The consultation on scrapping the Day Travelcard ran earlier this year, and the Mayor of London has now issued an order to TfL to stop selling them, giving TfL six months notice to stop sales — so it comes into effect in January 2024.

Although the Mayor has issued the order to TfL, there is an option to negotiate an agreement with the railway or government that would settle the financial implications of keeping the Day Travelcard after all. That would likely mean the government or the train companies (which are often one and the same thing thesedays) will need to cover TfL’s costs of providing the Day Travelcard.

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: “The Mayor is only considering the withdrawal of Day Travelcards in order to meet the requirements of TfL’s funding settlement with government – a deal that was required solely because of the impact of the pandemic. He has been clear he does not want to do so, but feels that he has been left with no viable alternative.”

“The Mayor has now reluctantly agreed to the proposal for TfL to initiate the notice period that could allow the withdrawal of Day Travelcards if no alternative proposals are agreed. While the Mayor and TfL remain committed to seeking alternatives in the coming months, the Mayor had to approve this instruction now in order to meet the deadlines in TfL’s funding deal.”

“This will begin a process lasting at least six months before the withdrawal could come into effect, during which time the decision can be reversed. The Mayor and TfL remain open to discussing all options with both the Department for Transport and the train operating companies, and will work with them to try to find a financially acceptable alternative that would allow Day Travelcards to remain available.”

The order doesn’t affect 7-Day and longer-term travelcards, just the one-day travelcards.

There are five different types of Day Travelcard that will no longer be accepted by TfL from next January:

Standard Day Travelcard

Group Day Travelcard

Family Day Travelcard

Discounted Day Travelcard (one-third discount with various National Rail railcards)

Weekend Travelcard

A TfL spokesperson said: “Due to requirements of the government’s funding settlements for TfL to save money and generate significant amounts of additional revenue, we have had to consider proposals to stop accepting Day Travelcards on the TfL network. After careful consideration of the proposal, taking into account the requirements of TfL’s funding settlement and TfL’s Equality Impact Assessment (EqIA), the Mayor has considered the proposal from TfL, and has reluctantly instructed TfL to give the required minimum six months’ notice to withdraw from the relevant provisions of the Travelcard agreement. This is the first stage in a process and there are no changes to tickets at this time. This is an operational decision that has been taken now to ensure that TfL meets the requirements of its funding agreement, but TfL continues to look for alternative options.”

“While this six-month notice-period is now underway, this decision remains reversable and does not therefore mean that Day Travelcards will be withdrawn. TfL is keen to work collaboratively with the DfT and Rail Delivery Group to discuss options that would allow Day Travelcards to continue to be provided, while ensuring TfL can meet the requirements of the funding settlement with Government. The existing daily pay as you go caps on contactless or Oyster, which are used by the overwhelming majority of those travelling, will not be affected by this.”

Barring an unexpected pot of cash from the train companies/government, it’s likely that the final Day Travelcard sale will take place next January.

—

Updated 13:45 – added comments from the Mayor and TfL