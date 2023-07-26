Transport for London (TfL) has made a change to its TfL Go app so that it now greys out sections of the live Tube map that are closed due to engineering works or unplanned disruption.

That makes it easier to glance at the tube map on a smartphone and see what lines are running normally and plan a route around any grey zones that are best avoided. For example, at the moment, parts of the Bakerloo line and London Overground are closed for engineering works, so they show up in the smartphone app as greyed out on the tube map.

Alongside that, the step-free information on TfL’s in-station tube status displays has recently been improved to make it easier for customers to see when there is no step-free access at stations. The step-free information is also being provided at a line, direction and platform level, making it easier to plan a journey on the tube.

Ben Gammon, Head of Digital at TfL, said: “These latest updates to the TfL Go app and our in-station digital displays will further help customers see more easily if there are any delays on Tube or TfL rail services. By providing up-to-date information on journeys, as well as detailed accessibility information, we can help make it easier for customers to move around the city.”

The free TfL Go app has been downloaded more than four million times since it launched in late 2020, was developed in-house by TfL and provides real-time information for buses, trams, Tube and TfL rail services, as well as offering walking and cycling options across London.

The app is available here.

Earlier this year, TfL added fares information into the journey planner feature within TfL Go and last year TfL added real-time information on how busy London Underground stations were at any particular point of the day, using aggregated and depersonalised data from TfL’s WiFi network.