A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Underground bosses banned a poster promoting a hit Broadway play because it featured a two-tier Victoria sponge. ITV
Due to engineering works, there will be several weeks of closures on the Bakerloo line and the London Underground from late July through to late August. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
The appeal of Crossrail amongst homebuyers could be diminishing. MFG
The bill for Woolwich’s Crossrail station means that cash from developers isn’t available to fund a crossing outside a school on a dangerous road in Eltham, a local councillor has been told. 853
Mainline / Overground
London Overground driver with cocaine in system ‘crashed train because he was tired’ Standard
Great Western Railway is undertaking a four-month trial of technology company Whoosh’s journey dashboard, which enables passengers to see real-time information for the train they are on and for any station. Railway Gazette
Students help boost biodiversity at Denmark Hill railway station South London Press
Eurostar wins Team GB partnership for Paris 2024 Olympics Independent
Train driver gives ‘best explanation ever’ for delay as he makes dig at colleague Mirror
Rail passengers face further disruption as train drivers’ overtime ban is extended Sky News
Carbon emissions from UK rail travel lower than previously thought The Guardian
Rail ticket office closures in England will lead to job losses, minister says The Guardian
Edinburgh – London route shows Europe the way for modal shift Rail Tech
DLR
DLR is to carry out a six months trial of an app called NaviLens to test its performance in helping blind or partially-sighted people find their way around stations. Rail Advent
TfL has taken up an option to buy an extra 11 DLR trains, to go alongside the 43 trains that were ordered in 2019. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Worlds apart: How a writer from Lahore felt when he rode the London Underground in 1900 Scroll
A North Yorkshire man is facing a big bill for his offensive behaviour at a London train station. York Press
The plans to rename the London Overground line Diamond Geezer
To encourage guests to travel more sustainably, the Hoxton hotel is offering £20 off room rates for those who arrive by train. Globe Trender
A GWR train has been named in memory of Aneurin Bevan on the 75th anniversary of the NHS Wales Online
And finally: Why I love the train chase scene in The Wrong Trousers Little White Lies
The image above is from July 2013: Unbuilt London: The railway in the middle of the Thames
