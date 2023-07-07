A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground bosses banned a poster promoting a hit Broadway play because it featured a two-tier Victoria sponge. ITV

Due to engineering works, there will be several weeks of closures on the Bakerloo line and the London Underground from late July through to late August. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The appeal of Crossrail amongst homebuyers could be diminishing. MFG

The bill for Woolwich’s Crossrail station means that cash from developers isn’t available to fund a crossing outside a school on a dangerous road in Eltham, a local councillor has been told. 853

Mainline / Overground

London Overground driver with cocaine in system ‘crashed train because he was tired’ Standard

Great Western Railway is undertaking a four-month trial of technology company Whoosh’s journey dashboard, which enables passengers to see real-time information for the train they are on and for any station. Railway Gazette

Students help boost biodiversity at Denmark Hill railway station South London Press

Eurostar wins Team GB partnership for Paris 2024 Olympics Independent

Train driver gives ‘best explanation ever’ for delay as he makes dig at colleague Mirror

Rail passengers face further disruption as train drivers’ overtime ban is extended Sky News

Carbon emissions from UK rail travel lower than previously thought The Guardian

Rail ticket office closures in England will lead to job losses, minister says The Guardian

Edinburgh – London route shows Europe the way for modal shift Rail Tech

DLR

DLR is to carry out a six months trial of an app called NaviLens to test its performance in helping blind or partially-sighted people find their way around stations. Rail Advent

TfL has taken up an option to buy an extra 11 DLR trains, to go alongside the 43 trains that were ordered in 2019. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Worlds apart: How a writer from Lahore felt when he rode the London Underground in 1900 Scroll

A North Yorkshire man is facing a big bill for his offensive behaviour at a London train station. York Press

The plans to rename the London Overground line Diamond Geezer

To encourage guests to travel more sustainably, the Hoxton hotel is offering £20 off room rates for those who arrive by train. Globe Trender

A GWR train has been named in memory of Aneurin Bevan on the 75th anniversary of the NHS Wales Online

And finally: Why I love the train chase scene in The Wrong Trousers Little White Lies

The image above is from July 2013: Unbuilt London: The railway in the middle of the Thames