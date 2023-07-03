Transport for London (TfL) has taken up an option to buy an extra 11 DLR trains, to go alongside the 43 trains that were ordered in 2019. This will mean a total of 54 new trains will be introduced to the DLR, with the first expected to start carrying passengers next year.

Most train orders come with an option to increase the order for the same price per train if exercised within a set time limit. TfL has now done that.

The additional eleven DLR trains have been funded by the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, as part of a UK-wide government scheme that funds transport upgrades so long as it’s tied to more houses being built. The additional capacity the extra trains will deliver is essential to support further housing growth beyond that already permitted along the DLR routes, particularly in parts of the Royal Docks and the Isle of Dogs.

The first two new DLR trains, which feature a walk-through design, air conditioning and mobile device charge points, have been delivered and are going through testing on the DLR railway ahead of their introduction from 2024.

Testing is currently taking place during overnight engineering hours and during some planned closures but later this year customers will see test trains running during the day in gaps between normal services. The new trains will be easy to spot as they feature a specially designed train wrap to help prevent confusion should a test train need to stop at a station.

All 54 new trains will be introduced by the end of 2026 and will help boost overall capacity on the network by more than 60 per cent. Each train will feature 10 per cent more capacity and also provide better facilities for those with mobility impairments with three multi-use areas in addition to three dedicated wheelchair spaces. These multi-use areas can also be used to accommodate pushchairs, bicycles and luggage.

A current 3-car DLR train can carry around 680 passengers, whereas the new trains can carry around 790 passengers.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “More than 90 million journeys made each year the DLR is the busiest light railway in the UK and these new DLR trains will provide Londoners with more frequent, reliable and comfortable journeys from 2024. Each train will feature 10 per cent more capacity and also provide better facilities for those with mobility impairments. The DLR is a vital transport option for east London and the Docklands area and these upgrades will support new jobs and homes in the area, helping to make London a greener, fairer and more prosperous city for all.”