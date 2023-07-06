There’s a discount sale on train tickets at the moment being offered by East Midland Railway, which does in fact include trips from London. Despite its name as a midlands railway, they run from London St Pancras station as well, connecting up to Leicester, Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield and beyond.

The rates are £10 for trips from London to destinations up to and including Leicester — and then £15 for trips to destinations north of Leicester.

Those are one-way prices, so double up for the return ticket for standard class tickets.

The offer isn’t to every station though, but most of the key stations most people are likely to fancy a day trip to are included.

£10 tickets are valid to the following stations:

Corby

Kettering

Leicester

Market Harborough

Wellingborough

£15 tickets are valid to the following stations:

Ambergate

Belper

Chesterfield

Cromford

Derby

Duffield

East Midlands Parkway

Long Eaton

Matlock Bath

Nottingham

Sheffield

Whatstandwell

Loughborough

Matlock

(children pay £5 for any destination)

If you fancy travelling first class, then it’s double again, so £20 each way for trips up to Leicester and £30 each way for trips north of Leicester.

Tickets are valid for travel between 24th July and 9th September 2023 if booked by 19th July 2023 from here.

The prices are subject to availability, but at the time of writing, I am finding a lot of discounted tickets to quite a few destinations.

Summer Sale tickets will not be available on EMR routes on 29th July, 26th and 27th August.

For the full T&Cs, go here.

A full EMR route map is here.