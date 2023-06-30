A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

South Londoners back plans to extend Northern line to Clapham Junction London News Online

Disabled campaigners have said the decision to not make Kentish Town tube station step-free while it is closed for up to a year is “embarrassing” and “confidence shattering”. Camden New Journal

An RMT union reps’ meeting on 30 May produced a strong consensus for further strikes in the long-running London Underground dispute over jobs, pensions, and conditions. Workers Liberty

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth Line thrown into chaos by a swan as trains suspended for hours Standard

Mainline / Overground

The c2c rail network which connects London and Essex is set to go ticketless by the end of the year. Romford Recorder

Arriva Rail London says that its concession to run London Overground services has been extended by another two years by TfL, and will now expire in May 2026. ianVisits

Can we really afford to splurge £100bn on a high speed rail link that will serve no useful purpose and may never be finished? Daily Mail

An ambition to double the number of trains on the railway between Sutton and Belmont stations in south London is progressing after funding was allocated to Network Rail to design the upgrade. ianVisits

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned ministers and train companies that his union will ‘vigorously oppose’ ticket office closures after rumours they could be shut imminently. Left Food Forward

Brent Cross West station passes safety tests ahead of opening ianVisits

Eurostar has reported turnover of €1.53bn for 2022, two and half times higher than the figure for 2021. Rail Journal (£)

Catford station lifts closed less than a month after opening Local London

The first of a £1bn fleet of trains will not enter service until the end of 2023 – four years behind schedule, BBC News

Adieu Mickey Mouse: Eurostar’s shrinking ambitions seven years on from the Brexit vote The Guardian

Two years of permanent construction completed at HS2’s Old Oak Common Station site BDC Magazine

Miscellaneous

Sloane Square: Huge police presence at London Tube station as man dies of ‘serious, self inflicted injuries’ i news

TFL ‘appalled’ at anti-trans stickers on London Underground over LGBTQ+ inclusive adverts Pink News

A man who collapsed on a train has been reunited with the off-duty hospital staff who saved him – and thanked them for his “second chance at life”. London News Online

Facing the Fear: A Guide for Disabled Travellers Exploring London Newswires

Network Rail lands Urban Pubs & Bars’ first station venue at Waterloo CoStar (£)

Tickets Alert: Ride a heritage tube train through central London next month ianVisits

And finally: A woman has thanked a woman who came to her rescue on the London Underground, but was left feeling ’embarrassed’ about the whole situation Mirror

The image above is from June 2019: London Underground unveils a Johnston font memorial