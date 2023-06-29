London’s classic blue plaques are being joined by rainbows as five new rainbow-coloured plaques are unveiled.

The new plaques will be placed at sites in Greenwich, Peckham, Westminster, Ladbroke Grove and Haringey and are the latest plaques in a national scheme to identify hidden and lost LGBTQI+ heritage and celebrate the importance of the communities in our public spaces.

Unlike Blue Plaques, which record a building where someone significant lived, the new rainbow plaques will mainly record buildings important for what happened there.

The new plaques, which will be installed in the coming months, will mark:

Beautiful Thing at the Greenwich Tavern – a celebration of the landmark 1996 coming out and coming-of-age film that was set in Thamesmead and Greenwich. The plaque will be unveiled on Sunday 23 July along with a special screening of the film at Greenwich Picturehouse.

Black Lesbian and Gay Centre, Peckham – the first centre established in Europe to provide advice and support to the community.

Jackie Forster, Westminster – honouring the life of the hugely influential journalist and activist who helped to found social group and long-running publication Sappho.

London Lighthouse, Ladbroke Grove – a pioneering centre and hospice for people with HIV and AIDS offering a respite for people marginalised or abandoned following their diagnosis.

Section 28, Haringey Civic Centre – the site for a number of protests after the council launched the first of its kind Lesbian and Gay Unit to highlight and support the rights of LGBTQI+ communities.

The five new plaques will join two existing plaques — one for Oscar Wilde at Clapham Junction Station and one for My Beautiful Laundrette on Wilcox Road, Vauxhall.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “London is a beacon of inclusion and diversity around the world, but we still have work to do to ensure that our public spaces fully reflect the many different communities that make up our great city.”

“As we look ahead to our capital’s Pride celebrations this weekend, I’m delighted to announce that five new rainbow plaques will be installed across our capital in honour of significant people, places and moments in LGBTQI+ history.

City Hall contributed £25,000 to the plaques through the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm’s Untold Stories funding programme, and over 100 people took part in consultation workshops alongside an advisory panel to decide the five plaques.