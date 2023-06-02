A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Commuters ‘faint’ on sweltering District Line train after being stuck in heat for 2 hours Express

Deep impact: inside the project that’s bringing mobile phone coverage to the London Underground The Engineer

Vandal fined more than £700 for Croxley tube station damage My News Mag

Artists selected for the flagship of Transport for London’s Art on the Underground programme know they’ll have a bigger audience than that of any British gallery or museum. Telegraph

The next phase of expanding mobile phone coverage on the London Underground has been revealed, with more of the Northern and Central lines coming on first. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

London’s magnificent Elizabeth line opened last May, and on its first birthday there’s so much to celebrate. New York Times (£)

TfL in talks to buy more Elizabeth line trains to cope with HS2 demand ianVisits

A neighbourhood has seen a “dramatic” increase in the number of people moving to it since the Elizabeth Line opened, despite traffic in the area becoming “carnage” as a result of the better rail connections. South London Press

Mainline / Overground

Palmers Green station: Lifts installed by mid-2024? Palmers Green Community

Council claims railway upgrade cancellation ‘will not impact Meridian Water delivery’ Enfield Dispatch

Just shy of its 85th birthday, Maldon Manor station in south London has been refurbished to restore back some of its 1930s glory. ianVisits

HS2 learns from Crossrail mistakes in control centre design NCE

Successful Waterloo lubrication trial could save Network Rail money in the long term RTM

A new £3.2m fund has re-opened for landowners, supporting projects that create and restore woodland along the HS2 phase one route. Farming UK

Static testing a success for Thameslink’s digital in-cab signalling equipment RTM

Network Rail recruits Turner and Townsend to beef up telecoms services Telecoms

A ban on e-scooters on rail services across the South East has come into force. BBC News

Train chaos left people vomiting and urinating themselves on way back from Wembley, Sky Blues fan claims Coventry Live

Miscellaneous

Moment escaped prisoner attacks officer and jumps on Tube after escaping from van The Mirror

A devout Christian who cleaned trains in London sued his bosses after being offended by the sight of the word “Lord” graffitied on a carriage wall. The Times (£)

Over a third of Londoners now travelling into the office more frequently as strikes fail to deter commuters CityAM

TikTok prankster ‘Mizzy’ is facing backlash once again after another video of his went viral showing him ‘hijacking a train’. Indy100

Passport stamp stories celebrate 25 years of Heathrow Express Little Black Book

Dad hurled racist abuse at Tube worker and slashed his head with a glass bottle Metro

The Waterloo Clock: London’s Most Romantic Meeting Place? Londonist

And finally: 15 years since the last legendary party on the London Underground Vice

The image above is from June 2013: A bronze frieze of London’s Underground commuters