Just shy of its 85th birthday, Maldon Manor station in south London has been refurbished to restore back some of its 1930s glory.

Opened on 29 May 1938, Malden Manor station sits on the Chessington branch line in South West London and is described by Hidden London as “a pleasing art deco structure that made innovative use of reinforced concrete”.

The station was designed by the Southern Railway’s Chief Architect James Robb Scott, who played a large role in the reconstruction of London Waterloo in the 1920s, as well as the design and construction of SWR’s flagship stations Wimbledon and Surbiton.

Just a few weeks short of its 85th birthday, the station underwent a transformation to make it a more welcoming place to travel from.

As part of South Western Railway’s (SWR) ongoing station redecoration plan, Malden Manor has been completely redecorated, both inside and out, including on its platforms, which have also been fitted with new benches.

The booking hall, with its distinctive half-hexagon style entrance, which like the rest of the building has been repainted, has had its information panels refreshed and brought up to date.

The makeover has also been extended to the car park which has been fully resurfaced, with all potholes filled and bay markings renewed.

What makes the station particularly special though are the distinctive though are the two curving concrete shelters on the platforms.

David Wilby, SWR’s Regional Development Manager for the Metro region said: “We know just how important our stations are to their local communities and we are very pleased to have restored some pride to Malden Manor. In a short space of time, we’ve provided a much more pleasant environment for our customers, with a better booking hall, platforms and car park, just in time for the station’s 85th birthday.”