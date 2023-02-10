A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A Tube driver was removed from his role after opening the train doors on the wrong side of the platform, a tribunal heard. Standard

Two sections of the London Underground have been upgraded to offer 5G mobile phone coverage as part of the ongoing rollout of mobile coverage in the tube. ianVisits

Tube Snapper: What has visiting all 272 London stations taught this disabled photographer? Yahoo News

Tube driver overran platform by 50m after falling asleep at controls on Metropolitan line Standard

Elizabeth line

Demand for workspaces near Elizabeth Line stations has experienced a remarkable spike since opening last spring, according to new data from WeWork. AllWork

Mainline / Overground

The Overground’s least used ticket office Diamond Geezer

Problem-hit SWR Arterio trains are being stored at Marchwood Military Port Daily Echo

London Overground turns unused rooms in stations into community centres ianVisits

Wildlife charities accuse HS2 of undervaluing nature Independent

A trial in which return tickets have been scrapped to make fares simpler will be extended as part of a shake-up of the country’s railways. BBC News

Southeastern has announced a number of changes to its timetables again, just two months after an initial change which sparked huge amounts of customer backlash. Local London

Why are UK train fares so irrational? The Man In Seat 61 explains AOL

DLR

The first of a new fleet of DLR trains has arrived in the UK, and there’s been a chance to see inside the train before it goes into passenger service. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Grant Shapps “galvanised” rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through “noisy political rhetoric”, the boss of Network Rail has suggested. The London Economic

Bob Bryce may have left school over 60 years ago, but it hasn’t stopped him from completing an apprenticeship at the age of 78. The ticket inspector and team leader on Govia Thameslink Railway is likely the country’s oldest apprentice. iNews (£)

An independent inquiry is set to examine the reasons delaying the Luton direct air-rail transit (DART) operating, while the project nears a £70m overspend. Luton Today

Bring back the railway restaurant car The Spectator

Man targeted teen in upskirting attack on Metropolitan line Watford Observer

Siemens has been fined £1.4 million after a worker was crushed during routine maintenance of traction motors from Heathrow Express trains. Reading Chronicle

The Architecture the Railways Built returns for its 4th series ianVisits

And finally: Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks BBC News

The image above is from Feb 2022: London Underground’s experimental porthole tube train