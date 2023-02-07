A date for your diaries as the fourth series of The Architecture The Railways Built starts in three weeks time. Rail historian Tim Dunn will continue as in the previous three series, uncovering the stories behind viaducts, signal boxes, underpasses, tunnels, and railway hotels.

In the fourth series, Tim also explores the history of railway design with special access to the Network Rail archives – the first time this repository of railway history has been featured on TV – and the archives of the National Railway Museum, a treasure trove full of architects’ plans, drawings and rare artefacts, containing the untold histories of railway buildings.

The first episode of The Architecture The Railways Built Series 4 will be broadcast on the Yesterday TV channel on Tuesday 28th February at 8pm.

You can also catch up on UKTV Play and stream the first three series for free.

Series Four Episode Guide:

Episode 1 – Forth Bridge: Tim heads north of the border to scale a Scottish railway icon – the Forth Bridge, without doubt one of the engineering wonders of the world. Tim conquers his fear of heights to learn its story from its foundations, deep under the Firth of Forth, to its summit 110 metres above the water. At Goathland, North Yorkshire, is a railway station where movie magic was made, possibly better known today as Hogsmeade from its starring role in the Harry Potter films.

Episode 2 – Manchester: In Manchester’s Castlefield area, Tim discovers how viaducts still dominate the cityscape. In Reading, a railway station is transformed and ready for the commuter challenges of the 21st century.

Episode 3 – Channel Tunnel: Tim goes deep beneath the waves to explore the Channel Tunnel, stopping off at Ashford International to take in this underappreciated piece of 90s railway architecture. Folkestone Harbour Station, once a great hub for international travel, is leading the way for the regeneration of a whole area of the town.

Episode 4 – London Bridge: Tim gets to grips with his local station – London Bridge, meeting the architects who turned this one-time Frankenstein’s monster of a station into the bright, airy and tranquil modern terminus. At the National Railway Museum, Tim gets access to Borough Market Junction Signal Box.

Episode 5 – Coventry: Tim visits the striking post-war Coventry station. In Scarborough he discovers the birthplace of Britain’s funicular railways. And in a TV first, Tim delves into Network Rail’s archives.

Episode 6 – Goole Bridge: Tim explores railway ingenuity at Goole swing bridge in Yorkshire and takes in Edinburgh Waverley from roof to underground vaults. At the National Railway Museum learns how railways demarked their land.

The topics for episodes 7-10 will be announced closer to their broadcast date.

—

In related news – there’s also a second series of Hornby: A Model World starting on Yesterday TV on Monday 27th Feb at 8pm.