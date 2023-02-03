Two sections of the London Underground have been upgraded to offer 5G mobile phone coverage as part of the ongoing rollout of mobile coverage in the tube. The Central line between Holland Park to Queensway and the Nothern line between Archway to Kentish Town switched on mobile phone coverage at the end of December, offering 3G and 4G coverage.

This week, those two sections also switched on 5G coverage from both Vodafone and EE networks. Coverage is in the ticket halls and platforms, as well as in tunnels between those stations.

The upgrade to 5G is part of the planned deployment of phone coverage, and reflects the reality that the majority of smartphone users on the tube are expected to be staring at their screens, not trying to make phone calls.

The 5G coverage will work in tandem with the station’s existing Wi-Fi service, although Vodafone controversially switched off Wi-Fi coverage on the tube in June 2021, leaving its customers without any service in tube stations. The Wi-Fi network, which was originally installed by Virgin Media will be transferred to BAI to operate on behalf of TfL from this April.

The mobile phone coverage, which already exists on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town is being expanded to the rest of the London Underground network, and final testing is underway at some of central London’s busiest tube stations, including Camden Town, Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, to enable them to start offering mobile coverage shortly.

The aim is to deliver full coverage on the Underground and Elizabeth line by the end of 2024.

The delivery of mobile phone coverage on the London Underground was signed via a concession agreement so that the cost of installing it will be funded by BAI Communications at no cost to TfL, while TfL will also earn revenue from the contract over its 20-year lifespan.

Although the London Underground lags behind other countries in offering mobile phone coverage in the tunnels, it is one of the first in the world to start offering 5G coverage.

BAI’s network will also host the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which will replace the existing Airwave system currently used by London’s emergency response teams.

Across the wider Connected London programme, BAI anticipates investing more than £1 billion in establishing a backbone of mobile and digital connectivity for London. A full-fibre network will also be delivered that will connect to buildings and street assets, like traffic lights and lampposts that house small mobile transmitter cells to improve 4G and 5G phone coverage.