A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London commuter suing TfL for £220,000 after falling in front of train ‘due to overcrowding’ Mirror

Police have arrested a man who clambered on top of a Tube train causing travel chaos during a 12-hour standoff. Standard

Tube staff working on the Bakerloo line are set to strike next month in a row over what the Aslef union says is a safety issue. ianVisits

Someone keeps leaving snacks on Tube bench and no one knows why Metro

Two Tube lines were closed due to apparent signalling failures with severe delays on four others – resulting in travel chaos for thousands on Monday night Mirror

Plans to upgrade two tube stations can proceed after funding for the projects to add capacity and step-free access was secured last week as part of the Levelling Up package. ianVisits

App reveals most polluted London Underground routes to travel on The Guardian

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line: Commuters say service ‘not what was promised’ BBC News

The final major customer upgrade for the Elizabeth line will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023, the latest board papers from TfL have confirmed. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 facing ‘tough decisions’ as inflation eats into budget, transport official warns MPs BD Online

See inside HS2’s new Old Oak Common railway station ianVisits

Greenwich councillors’ anger after another Southeastern rail meltdown 853

HS2 may not run through to central London – report BBC News

Avanti West Coast threatened as passengers STILL unable to book Manchester to London tickets far in advance MEN

A mural celebrating one of the UK’s first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. BBC News

Funding has been secured to double the number of trains running between Sutton and Belmont, where a major centre for treating cancer is being developed. ianVisits

London Bridge overcrowding: major review ordered after rush hour travellers in fear of being crushed Standard

Miscellaneous

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock on London Underground ITV News

TfL Commissioner Andy Lord shares insight into the future of transport Business Ldn

When a statue of Joy Battick was unveiled at Brixton rail station 35 years ago, it was one of the first public artworks in England of a black person. Standard

Campaign groups, including the government’s own heritage watchdog, have united in condemnation of new plans to overhaul London’s Liverpool Street station AJ (£)

The change in working patterns has contributed to an 80 per cent reduction in the use of Travelcards on public transport in London. Standard

TfL’s fare hike will hurt London’s competitiveness, City groups warn CityAM

Transport for London (TfL) has changed the company that looks after its public car parks next to tube and rail stations. ianVisits

City workers are told to stop WFH on Mondays and Fridays as new TfL figures show commuters are only using Tubes from Tuesday to Thursday Daily Mail

Adrian Shooter obituary – Influential railway executive who made such a success of privatisation that he was honoured with a 9ft bust at Marylebone station The Times (£)

And finally: A project manager was given a £10,000 fine for not wearing a facemask at a Tube station – reduced on appeal. Court News

The image above is from Jan 2018: Heathrow Junction – London’s short-lived railway station