Transport for London (TfL) has changed the company that looks after its public car parks next to tube and rail stations.

TfL’s car parking portfolio consists of 78 car parks at London Underground, Overground and Elizabeth line stations, providing more than 10,000 parking bays in total across London. They had been looked after by NCP, but when the contract came up for renewal, it was won by Saba.

Although the management firm is changing, PayByPhone successfully bid to continue as TfL’s payment provider for the car parks.

Part of the reason for the change was also that TfL is looking for a management company that would be more innovative in how it uses the space within the car parks as well as invest in technology to make payment easier and introduce additional electric vehicle charging points.

Lal Bahadur, Asset Development Portfolio Manager at TfL, said: “We are very pleased to confirm that Saba and PayByPhone are now in place, managing our car park estate and helping us continue to provide a great service to our customers. By working closely together, we look forward to finding new ways to use the spaces that complements the services provided and bring further innovations to the customers who use our car parks across London.”

NCP managed the portfolio from December 2014 and PayByPhone has been the payment provider since August 2019 through the contract with NCP. PayByPhone will continue the work achieved under NCP, but now work with TfL directly.

Last January, TfL began a Car Park Innovation trial, which has allowed two small businesses, Lovespace and Spokesafe, to use part of some of TfL’s car parks across London to provide storage facilities to their customers.

The contract is for five years, with options to extend it to seven years.

List of TfL car parks: