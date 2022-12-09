A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tenders have been called for the modification of the 63 seven-car Type 96TS trainsets used on London Underground’s Jubilee Line to provide a long-term solution to fatigue cracking. Railway Gazette (£)

Dagenham Heathway Tube station will not need to be closed because of flooding after repairs to the roof, Transport for London (TfL) has pledged. Local London

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail: adding a vibrant mix of commercial, residential and retail property above the Elizabeth line Arup

London’s newest railway could be about to get its first train strike, as the TSSA union has started balloting members on the Elizabeth line for strike action over pay. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Passengers were facing rush hour chaos at Euston after a day of delays, with some complaining of being stuck on trains for hours without food or water. Standard

Chiltern Railway’s last Parliamentary Train from West Ealing ianVisits

MPs furious at Southeastern scrapping hundreds of daily services to and from central London Standard

Stark north-south divide in railway reliability, UK figures reveal The Guardian

Miscellaneous

A woman whose two children were arrested after one had forgotten their Oyster card has said they were treated with disproportionate force because of the colour of their skin. The Guardian

Prosecutors want a retrial of anti-HS2 protesters who occupied tunnels near Euston station – after charges against them were dismissed on a ‘trivial’ technicality, the High Court has been told. Daily Mail

Just in time to appear under a Christmas tree near you, is a LEGO compatible London Underground train kit based on the S-Stock trains. ianVisits

What Does 2023 Look Like for TfL’s Brand Licensing Program? License Global

London restaurants have warned they will haemorrhage sales should planned railway strikes go ahead this month, as union bosses rejected a new pay offer over the week. CityAM

Transport for London appointed to prepare Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Urban Transport News

TfL has outlined a new business plan for the years ahead and says that it needs to make additional cost cuts of around £600 million per year by 2025/26. ianVisits

And finally: Vintage railway film – Operation London Bridge – 1975 YouTube

The image above is from Dec 2020: Thameslink is back on the London tube map