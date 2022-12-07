Published by By Ian Mansfield Miscellaneous 1 Comment ↓

Just in time to appear under a Christmas tree near you, is a LEGO compatible London Underground train kit based on the S-Stock trains.

The kit features a 3 car S-Stock train full with internal seating and removable roofs to put figures inside, an instruction book, two staff figures, a full oval track and an Underground roundel.

In total, the kit comes with 1,433 pieces included.

And the minifigs are wearing tube roundel uniforms.

The CityBrix London Underground Train Brick Set is available from the London Toy Company as an authorised TfL licensed product.

It’s not an official LEGO product but is compatible with their Lego Trains range, and with other construction brick company products.

(c) London Toy Company

(c) London Toy Company

(c) London Toy Company

(c) London Toy Company

One comment
  1. MilesT says:
    7 December 2022 at 5:40 pm

    £75. Priced more for adult collectors than for small children

