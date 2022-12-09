It has been over 20 years since the premiere, and the rock musical is returning home to the London Coliseum for a 12-week run in summer 2023.

We Will Rock You was created by Ben Elton and Queen and opened at the Dominion Theatre in May 2002. Having earned its place on the top ten list of London’s longest musicals, it won the 2011 Olivier Audience Award for best musical, the only award voted for entirely by the public.

A number of international productions of the show have followed, and We Will Rock You has now been seen by more than 20 million people in 28 different countries.

The musical spectacular is all set to play its biggest audience yet at the Coliseum, taking to the same stage that hosted Freddie Mercury’s 1979 Royal Ballet performance.

Will Rock You is set in the future, on a place once called Earth. Globalisation is complete; everyone watches the same movies, wears the same clothes, and thinks the same thoughts. It’s a safe, happy Ga Ga world! The Company Computers generate the music, the kids download it and all musical instruments are banned. But resistance is growing and a hero is needed. Is the one who calls himself Galileo that man? And can he help them break free?

Tickets are on sale now from here with prices starting from £33 per person – and the more expensive seats are slightly cheaper during the week – for example, £45 seats are offered for £39 and £69 seats for £57.