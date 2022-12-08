Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.
Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.
Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well.
So, if you’re looking for places to visit in the quiet zone between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – here’s the list of venues that’ll be open.
|Museum
|Fri 23
|Sat 24
|Sun 25
|Mon 26
|Tue 27
|Wed 28
|Thu 29
|Fri 30
|Sat 31
|Sun 1
|Mon 2
|Bank of England Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Battle of Britain Bunker
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Bethlem Museum of the Mind
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Biggin Hill Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Bow Street Police Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|British Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brooklands Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|Bruce Castle Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Brunel Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Canal Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Cartoon Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Charles Dickens Museum
|✔
|✔*
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Churchill War Rooms
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cutty Sark
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dennis Severs’ House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|Down House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Dr Who Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Dulwich Picture Gallery
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Eltham Palace
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Fan Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Fashion and Textile Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Foundling Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Freud Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Garden Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Guildhall Art Gallery
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|Hampton Court Palace
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Heath Robinson Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|HMS Belfast
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Hogarth’s House
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Horniman Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Household Cavalry Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Imperial War Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Jewel Tower
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Kensington Palace
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Kenwood House
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|London Mithraeum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|London Museum of Water & Steam
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|London Transport Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of Brands
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Museum of London Docklands
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of the Home
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|National Gallery
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|National Maritime Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Natural History Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Novelty Automation
|Old Royal Naval College
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Osterley Park House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Queen’s House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Royal Academy of Arts
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|RAF Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Royal Observatory
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Science Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sir John Soane’s Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Somerset House
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Design Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Queen’s Gallery
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tower Bridge
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Victoria and Albert Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wallace Collection
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wellington Arch
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Whitechapel Gallery
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
*Charles Dickens Museum is open on Christmas Eve for prebooked tickets only.
