Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well.

So, if you’re looking for places to visit in the quiet zone between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – here’s the list of venues that’ll be open.

*Charles Dickens Museum is open on Christmas Eve for prebooked tickets only.