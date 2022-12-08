Published by By Ian Mansfield Museums No Comments ↓

Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well.

So, if you’re looking for places to visit in the quiet zone between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – here’s the list of venues that’ll be open.

Museum Fri 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28 Thu 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2
Bank of England Museum
Battle of Britain Bunker
Bethlem Museum of the Mind
Biggin Hill Museum
Bow Street Police Museum
British Museum
Brooklands Museum
Bruce Castle Museum
Brunel Museum
Canal Museum
Cartoon Museum
Charles Dickens Museum *
Churchill War Rooms
Cutty Sark
Dennis Severs’ House
Down House
Dr Who Museum
Dulwich Picture Gallery
Museum Fri 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28 Thu 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2
Eltham Palace
Fan Museum
Fashion and Textile Museum
Foundling Museum
Freud Museum
Garden Museum
Guildhall Art Gallery
Hampton Court Palace
Heath Robinson Museum
HMS Belfast
Hogarth’s House
Horniman Museum
Household Cavalry Museum
Imperial War Museum
Jewel Tower
Kensington Palace
Kenwood House
London Mithraeum
London Museum of Water & Steam
London Transport Museum
Museum of Brands
Museum of London Docklands
Museum of the Home
National Gallery
National Maritime Museum
Natural History Museum
Novelty Automation
Museum Fri 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28 Thu 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2
Old Royal Naval College
Osterley Park House
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
Queen’s House
Royal Academy of Arts
RAF Museum
Royal Observatory
Science Museum
Sir John Soane’s Museum
Somerset House
The Design Museum
The Queen’s Gallery
Tower Bridge
Victoria and Albert Museum
Wallace Collection
Wellington Arch
Whitechapel Gallery

*Charles Dickens Museum is open on Christmas Eve for prebooked tickets only.

