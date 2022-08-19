A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Angel station closures on one in five days due to staff shortages Islington Gazette

‘He called Euston ‘Whitney Houston!’ – Tube driver goes rogue whilst announcing stops Standard

Staff shortages repeatedly shut down step-free access at tube stations Disability News

London Underground is taking action to reduce the noise in tube tunnels by testing new rail track fastenings that should reduce the amount of track noise being heard inside the tube trains. ianVisits

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan rides London Underground The News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Residents of a South London town are split over the newly-arrived Elizabeth Line as some said it was pricing them out of the area. South London Press

A sponsored walk along the length of the Elizabeth line is taking place in October, raising money for the Railway Children charity. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London contactless pay-as-you-go rail travel coming to c2c Echo News

Fire under railway arches near London Bridge ‘severely disrupts’ train services Standard

HS2: The case for and against Britain’s biggest infrastructure project Big Issue

Miscellaneous

Tube stations were shut and roads became impassable after heavy rain flooded parts of London. BBC News

Could New York’s transport funding system hold the answer to TfL’s financial woes? Centre for Cities

The Transport for London chief left the equivalent role in New York because politicians made his job impossible. Sound familiar? OnLondon

Addison Lee are to continue their £5 increase in fares during planned tube and bus strikes in London in a bid to encourage more drivers out onto the roads. Taxi Point

In praise of British Rail Prospect

How Transport for London plans to build 20,000 new homes The Guardian

And finally: A father and son from St Neots are preparing to embark on a London Underground tube marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Hunts Post

—

The image above is from August 2020: Impulsoria – the Victorian horse powered railway