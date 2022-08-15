A sponsored walk along the length of the Elizabeth line is taking place in October, raising money for the Railway Children charity.

Organised as part of this year’s Rail Aid, the 15-mile walk follows the route of the central section of the Elizabeth line from Woolwich to Paddington. At every station along the way, there’ll be a checkpoint to collect a stamp, and marshals along the route to keep everyone on track. Participants will be given a fold-out map with all the walk information and there’ll be a medal waiting for everyone at the finish line.

At a cost of just £20 to register and with a £100 minimum sponsorship pledge, it is hoped the Elizabeth line Rail Trail will raise around £25,000 to help Railway Children reach and protect vulnerable children found on the streets and railways of India, Tanzania and here in the UK.

The Elizabeth line Rail Trail will take place on Friday 7th October, and for more information and the registration form to take part, go here.

Gareth Powell, TfL’s Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: “The Elizabeth line is already proving to be a transformational part of the transport network, offering more seamless journeys. The Elizabeth line Rail Trail will offer budding walkers of all ages a chance to transform the lives of vulnerable children in the UK, India and Tanzania while seeing some of the spectacular sights of London including nine of the newly built stations.”

The 15-mile route is mostly flat and passes the new Elizabeth line stations at Woolwich, Custom House, Canary Wharf, Whitechapel, Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street and Paddington.

The event has been sponsored by SMBC Leasing and is supported by Transport for London (TfL) and Elizabeth line operator MTR Elizabeth line.

The Elizabeth line Rail Trail is just one of a host of events being lined up for Rail Aid 2022.