In a few weeks time, the Carters Steam Fair will make its last visit to a London venue, and the touring fair prepares to settle down after years of being on the road.

Carters is a collection of classic Victorian funfair rides from the famous to those that we may be less familiar with. Over the years, they added to their collection, and now it ranges from the 1890s to more modern 1960s rides. Everything at the fair has been restored to its former glory using traditional signwriting techniques.

Over the past 40 years, they have been rescuing and restoring vintage fairground rides and attractions taking them on tours around London and the South East for everyone to enjoy. It’s now time for them to settle down, and they are currently looking for a permanent home.

Their final London visit will take place over the weekend of 10th and 11th September – and will be based at Croxley Green, near Rickmansworth.

There will also be a free firework display at 9pm on the Saturday evening.

Entry into the fair is free, and if you want to go on the rides, they operate a token system, with each ride and sidestall requiring 1 token per person, which costs £3.

You can pay on the day, but if you buy a token bundle online in advance you get extra free rides.

10 tokens = 2 free rides

15 tokens = 3 free rides

20 tokens = 4 free rides

25 tokens = 5 free rides

30 tokens = 10 free rides

Food is paid for with cash or card.

Getting to the fair

At the time of writing, there are no planned disruptions on the Metropolitan line up to Croxley tube station, which is the closest to the fair.

The funfair is about 20 minutes walk from Croxley station, or about 30 minutes from Rickmansworth station. There are Arriva buses, but they only cover about half the route between Croxley station and the funfair, so by the time you’ve waited for a bus, you could probably have walked.

Worth noting many more trains go to Rickmansworth as it’s also on the Chiltern Railways line out of Marylebone – there is also a taxi service at Rickmansworth if you’d prefer to avoid the walk.