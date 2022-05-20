A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube workers to strike on Jubilee bank holiday dates at Euston and Green Park stations ITV

London Underground workers based at two Tube stations are to strike for one day over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in a row over bullying. BBC News

Photos from Bank tube station’s huge new platforms ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Boris Johnson calls for ‘Crossrail 2’ to be built in London as Elizabeth Line completes ITV

First Crossrail engineering works will clash with Southeastern line closure 853

Yes, the Elizabeth line will always officially be called the Elizabeth line, never just Elizabeth. Diamond Geezer

Although a lot of CO2 emitting concrete was used in building the Elizabeth line, it could be carbon negative in as little as a decade ianVisits

City Hall watchdog opens probe into Sadiq Khan over Crossrail announcement pre-election Standard

Building the Elizabeth line – in photos ianVisits

Meet the Scots playing a key role in London’s revolutionary new Elizabeth line underground railway The Scotsman

Mainline / Overground

One of the youngest women to ever be elected to the council chamber has told how seeing her flat knocked down for the HS2 rail line had motivated her to get into politics. Camden New Journal

Calls for train services between North Wales and London to be reinstated to pre-pandemic levels Deeside

To mark the introduction of a new railway timetable, Grant Shapps MP has insisted his plan for a joined-up rail and bus network will “revolutionise” travel throughout the country. Welwyn Hatfield Times

Miscellaneous

Enfield MP visits Great Northern’s Hornsey depot Rail Advent

A man from Bournemouth has received a court bill of almost £400 for travelling on a train in London without paying the £62.30 fare. Bournemouth Echo

Over 230 mainline rail stations around London are to be brought into Transport for London’s contactless payments system over the next couple of years, ianVisits

A Russian banker today denied watching a woman as she used the toilets at a railway station. Daily Mail

Sadiq Khan: London desperate for commuters to return after Covid The Guardian

TfL has, just in time for the launch, released its latest tube map which now includes the Elizabeth line, along with a new sponsor and the London Overground extension. ianVisits

And finally: Two former London Underground train carriages that ran on the Isle of Wight could become a cafe and museum. BBC News

The image above is from May 2019: Waterloo tube station reopens its Southbank entrance