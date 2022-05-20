Playing at the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in central London, there’s a cheap tickets offer at the moment to see Jersey Boys.

Jersey Boys is a 2004 jukebox musical with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. It is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success and eventual break-up of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons.

Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast, including Ben Joyce making his West End debut as Frankie Valli.

Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.

Tickets for Monday to Friday performances are available for up to half-price if booked before Monday 6th June from here.