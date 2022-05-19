TfL has, just in time for the launch, released its latest tube map which now includes the Elizabeth line, along with a new sponsor and the London Overground extension.

As with other mainline sized services, the Elizabeth line appears on the tube map as a double purple line rather than a solid line to differentiate the Elizabeth line as a new railway as opposed to a London Underground line.

The Elizabeth line will initially run 12 trains per hour between Paddington and Abbey Wood, Monday to Saturday. New stations are now in the final stages of preparations ahead of opening to customers including signage and customer information. The existing TfL Rail lines from Paddington to Heathrow and Reading, and from Liverpool Street to Shenfield become rebranded as part of the Elizabeth line from day one of opening and are also displayed on the map in Elizabeth line purple. Customers will initially be required to change at Paddington and Liverpool Street to access Elizabeth line services in the new central section.

The free TfL Go app will be updated to show the route as well as full accessibility information for users from launch day. Apps that use TfL’s open data feed will show new station locations and entrances.

The map has also been totally rebuilt, as usually they tweak a bit here and there, and overlaying the two highlights the changes, but this time pretty much every part of the map has had to change to fit the Elizabeth line onto the space. Also, at the moment, some of the joints are overly complicated by the splitting of the Elizabeth line at Paddington and Liverpool Street, which will be fixed at the end of this year.

Away from the Elizabeth line, the new Barking Riverside station on the London Overground extension has also been added to the map, although it’s not due to open until later this year.

The front cover of the updated pocket Tube map has been created by London-based artist, Joy Labinjo. Her original artwork, titled ‘Twist Out’, captures an intimate mother-daughter routine as a mother is seen preparing her daughter’s hair for a ‘twist out’ hairstyle, drawing on the artist’s life experiences and memories as a British-Nigerian woman.

The new Tube map will also be sponsored by IKEA for the next 12 months, with markers showing the nearest public transport options to their stores. That means then that there’s still a sponsor’s name next to the London Cable Car, just not the Emirate’s one anymore.

There’s also a dagger change for Heathrow Terminal 4 saying that it reopens next month, and South Kensington station’s Piccadilly line platforms, which have been closed for escalator replacement works are also now due to reopen next month. Also, East Acton station works which were due to be completed about now, have been changed to being completed in the autumn instead.