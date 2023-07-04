A selection of ten free exhibitions to visit while the tennis balls bounce back and forth at Wimbledon.

The Africa Centre, Southwark

(Note, ends on Wed, 19th July)

This exhibition explores and investigates certain acts of tyranny, particularly within the context of the Pan-Africanism ideal and Pan-Arabism dream.

Details here

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

(Note, ends on Sun, 30th July)

Come face-to-face with one of history’s most inspirational and revered figures in the first major UK art exhibition to explore Saint Francis of Assisi’s life and legacy.

Details here

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

(Note, ends on Sun, 30th July)

The display celebrates monumental painters of the capital and showcases some of the largest paintings in the Gallery’s collection.

Details here

National Army Museum, Chelsea

This exhibition looks at the origins of the war and the work of the British Army to assist Ukraine since 2014.

Details here

LSE Library, Aldwych

This exhibition brings together stories from the Keep Britain Tidy campaign (founded by chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Elizabeth Brunner), to the extraordinary series of women’s protests held at Greenham Common in the 1980s and 90s.

Details here

Leighton House Museum, Kensington High Street

The exhibition explores De Morgan’s unique practice of making gold drawings, showcasing 13 artworks. In addition, preparatory drawings for the figure of St. Francis made in pastel on paper are included to showcase De Morgan’s working method and skill as a draftswoman.

Details here

Wellcome Collection, Euston

This exhibition explores our relationship with milk and its place in politics, society and culture.

Details here

Sir John Soane’s Museum, Holborn

An acclaimed artist working with ceramics, Bouke de Vries’ latest work responds to William Hogarth’s A Rake’s Progress, and be displayed in the Museum’s Foyle Space.

Details here

Kingston Museum, Kingston upon Thames

This exhibition looks at the remarkable moment that Ziggy Stardust was launched in Tolworth and the wider music and pop culture scene in the borough.

Details here

Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall

An exhibition of works by Brian Clarke, who is widely regarded to be the most important artist working in stained glass today.

Details here