A selection of ten free exhibitions to visit while the tennis balls bounce back and forth at Wimbledon.
Totalitarian Props
The Africa Centre, Southwark
(Note, ends on Wed, 19th July)
This exhibition explores and investigates certain acts of tyranny, particularly within the context of the Pan-Africanism ideal and Pan-Arabism dream.
Saint Francis of Assisi
National Gallery, Trafalgar Square
(Note, ends on Sun, 30th July)
Come face-to-face with one of history’s most inspirational and revered figures in the first major UK art exhibition to explore Saint Francis of Assisi’s life and legacy.
The Big City: London painted on a grand scale
Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London
(Note, ends on Sun, 30th July)
The display celebrates monumental painters of the capital and showcases some of the largest paintings in the Gallery’s collection.
The British Army and Ukraine
National Army Museum, Chelsea
This exhibition looks at the origins of the war and the work of the British Army to assist Ukraine since 2014.
Clothing this Naked Earth: Politics and the Planet
LSE Library, Aldwych
This exhibition brings together stories from the Keep Britain Tidy campaign (founded by chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Elizabeth Brunner), to the extraordinary series of women’s protests held at Greenham Common in the 1980s and 90s.
Evelyn De Morgan: The Gold Drawings
Leighton House Museum, Kensington High Street
The exhibition explores De Morgan’s unique practice of making gold drawings, showcasing 13 artworks. In addition, preparatory drawings for the figure of St. Francis made in pastel on paper are included to showcase De Morgan’s working method and skill as a draftswoman.
Milk
Wellcome Collection, Euston
This exhibition explores our relationship with milk and its place in politics, society and culture.
Visions in Porcelain: A Rake’s Progress
Sir John Soane’s Museum, Holborn
An acclaimed artist working with ceramics, Bouke de Vries’ latest work responds to William Hogarth’s A Rake’s Progress, and be displayed in the Museum’s Foyle Space.
Bowie and Beyond
Kingston Museum, Kingston upon Thames
This exhibition looks at the remarkable moment that Ziggy Stardust was launched in Tolworth and the wider music and pop culture scene in the borough.
Brian Clarke : A Great Light
Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall
An exhibition of works by Brian Clarke, who is widely regarded to be the most important artist working in stained glass today.
