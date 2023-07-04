For the first time in a decade, the English National Opera is having a clearance sale to sell off some of their unwanted costumes and props.

It’s a rare opportunity to explore the ENO archives, rummage through their costumes and props, from the weird to the beautiful. From wedding dresses, vintage furniture, hats and shoes to giant lizards and other weird and wonderful props, they say that you’re bound to find a hidden gem to take home with you.

And if not, at least it’s an experience to see the ENO’s huge warehouse building which isn’t in central London, but out near the Thames Barrier.

The yard sale is free to visit, no need to book a slot, and prices will start from just £5.

The yard sale will take place this weekend — Saturday and Sunday 7th to 8th July from 10am to 4pm.

It’s like thrift shopping, but you get to take a piece of Opera home with you.

The warehouse is in the Stonelake Industrial Park, a short walk from Charlton station, served by Southeastern/Thameslink trains, or a short bus ride from either North Greenwich (Jubilee line) or Woolwich station (Elizabeth line/DLR).

Stonelake Industrial Park is just off Woolwich Road, down an unnamed side road next to the Travis Perkins builders merchants.

The formal address is Stonelake Industrial Park, 667 Woolwich Road, SE7 8LH. Use the postcode in TfL’s journey planner to check travel options.

Details here.