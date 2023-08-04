Now in its 16th year, the annual Winter Wonderland funfair is returning to Hyde Park for festive fun, and yes, tickets are already on sale.

Yes, some people loathe it and refuse to visit, but it’s fun for most and raises a heck of a lot of money for the Royal Parks charity to maintain the parks during the rest of the year.

Inside the fenced-off estate, there will be ice skating, Zippos circus, an “ice kingdom”, Cirque Berserk, ice sculpting workshops, Santa land, the giant wheel, a roller coaster – and loads of food and drink stalls.

Pricing varies – from free off-peak to between £5-£7.50 during peak hours – then you pay extra for the rides and attractions. However, if you book at least £25 worth of tickets to rides at the same time you book your entry ticket, they will waive the entry charge.

If you just want to wander around – book the free off-peak tickets, which are mainly the daytime tickets during the week.

The Winter Wonderland will run for 6 weeks, between 17th November 2023 and 1st January 2024.

Tickets are on sale here.

A tip – if planning to add any of the attractions to your ticket, go through the page here first and check prices as they’re not advertised on the ticket booking form until after you try to buy them.

