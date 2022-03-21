This is one of those notorious Soho alleys for the ladies of the night, although in recent years, as with the rest of the area, it’s more cafes than carnalities these days.

It first shows up with a few of the streets in the area starting to be developed in the 1660s, mainly as people moved west following the Great Fire of London but Green’s Court is still fields between houses in the 1680s.

A few decades later, and an unnamed path between developed housing can clearly be seen on John Roque’s map of London from 1746. The 1799 map of London by R. Horwood shows the alley clearly named as Green’s Court, and lined with small properties. This court probably takes its name from the paviour, Thomas Green to whom a lease of part of the site was granted by Edward Wardour at some point before December 1685.

The southern end of the alley was badly damaged during WW2, with some lesser damage to the northern end.

Despite the damage to the southern end, it managed to avoid the post-war rebuilding horrors, and the block was sympathetically restored instead, retaining the Edwardian brickwork and detailing.

Opposite it is Lina Stores, a delicatessen in a building that manages to retain the air of early grocers with its green tiles and replica Edwardian awnings above the windows.

Down the alley, its a mix of 1980s dark brick flats on one side and 1990s block of flats, Powder Mill House, on the other. And shops of ill repute on the ground floor. This alley is one of the last redoubts of old Soho lined with “soho walk-ups” and retailers of adult DVDs.

Oh, and some cafes and hairdressers for the busy ladies to rest.