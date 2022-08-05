Over 1,600 bus drivers based mainly in West London are to go on strike later this month, on the same day as a tube and London Overground strike are taking place.

The Unite union says that the strike action is a result of the bus company, London United, a subsidiary of the French-owned company RATP, only offering a pay increase of 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent next year. Unless a resolution is offered, the initial strike action will take place on Friday 19th August and Saturday 20th August.

That is also when there’s a mix of national rail, tube and London Overground strikes also taking place.

Thursday 18th August – national rail strike

Friday 19th August – London Underground strike

Saturday 20th August – national rail strike

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.”

The strike action, if it goes ahead, will affect workers based at the following London United bus depots:

Fulwell Routes: 33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, 671, 681, K3, N33 and N65

Hounslow Routes: 110, 111, 117, 203, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98

Hounslow Heath Routes: 105, 116, 216, 400, 411, 423, 635, 663, 696, 697, KU1, KU2 and KU3

Park Royal Routes: 18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, N18 and N266.

Shepherd’s Bush Routes: 49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72

Stamford Brook Routes: 9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9

Tolworth Routes: 265, 293, 404, 406, 418, 465, 467, 470, 613, 662, 665, K1, K2, K4 K5 and S3



There is also an ongoing strike ballot being carried out by Unite affecting Arriva drivers on bus routes across east and north London.