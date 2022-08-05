This dark comedy centred on family relationships has returned to the stage for a short run, and there’s an offer on tickets at the moment.

After premiering in New York in 2012, Bad Jews transferred to the UK ahead of two West End runs in 2015. Now the original West End production has returned to the Arts Theatre, next to Leicester Square.

At the moment, tickets bought before 17th August can save up to £34 on all Tuesday – Friday and Sunday performances when booked from here. The £48 seats are just £25, £60 seats are half price at £30 and £72 seats are just £40.

The comedy takes place over one night in a crowded Manhattan apartment. A family comes together after their beloved grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, has died. It’s the night after the funeral and the younger generation are battling over who deserves to take possession of a precious family heirloom of their grandfathers.

This treasured heirloom is a piece of jewellery with religious significance, and now that it’s up for grabs, everyone wants to be the one to take it home. The small New York apartment becomes the setting for a viciously funny family feud that has the younger generation at each other’s throats.

Who will take home the family relic? Should it be Daphna, bossy overbearing and religious to the point of fanaticism and very proud of having an Israeli boyfriend? Or Liam the wealthy cousin who has only just returned from skiing with his non-Jewish girlfriend, Melody in tow? Or maybe Jonah, his brother, who would rather not be involved in the fight at all.

This hilarious and clever dark comedy is about family, faith and legacy.

