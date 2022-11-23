Planned cuts to bus services across London are being scaled back after the Mayor of London agreed to tap into some unspent funding to cover their running costs.

Out of the 620 bus routes in London, Transport for London (TfL) consulted on plans to make changes to 70 routes, but says that it will now only modify 18 routes, most of them in central London.

The changes follow a consultation that gathered over 21,500 replies, a reminder that the buses carry on average around twice as many passengers as the tube network, and the impact was more widespread.

The changes were also politically contentious as they were put forward by the Mayor and TfL as part of the cost-cutting proposals to secure a funding agreement from the government, but the government disagreed that the cuts were necessary. The cuts would have saved £35 million, at a time when TfL was being asked to make much larger cost savings, and there was concern that the cuts would have an outsized impact on Londoners for the moderately small financial saving gained.

The Mayor says that he has been able to find an additional £25 million from City Hall reserves, which is money that hasn’t yet been spent by the Greater London Authority (GLA). That does mean that the cost of keeping the buses running comes from the Mayor’s tax revenues and can’t then be spent on other GLA services.

TfL says that it will still go ahead with 22% of the service changes consulted on, which are all in areas that TfL says have alternative public transport options and in areas where following the changes there will be enough capacity on buses to meet demand.

There will still be a slight increase in the number of journeys that could have been taken with one bus that will now need changing buses along the route. Currently around 19 per cent of bus journeys in London involve an interchange. These new plans will only see 20 per cent of people having to use a different bus to complete their journey.

Also, most of the cuts will be concentrated in central London and there’s also going to be an increased focus on improving bus services around the suburbs, where public transport use has recovered faster following the pandemic.

TfL structured the consultation around 16 neighbourhood areas, in which changes were proposed. Only four of the neighbourhoods now will be implemented. These are the plans for Horseferry Road, Fleet Street, Edgware Road and Waterloo. This means that TfL will deliver 11 out of 57 day or 24-hour route changes and three route withdrawals out of the originally proposed 22. There will also be changes to four night bus routes.

These changes include some modifications, and four routes that will no longer run:

North London – Edgware Road – bus routes 6 (24hr), 16, N16, and 23 (24hr) and new route N32

South London – Horse ferry Road – bus routes 3, 77, 507 and C10.

South London – Waterloo – bus routes 59, 133, and 521

East London area – Fleet Street – bus routes 11, N11, 26, N26, 211 and 507

The four bus routes that will no longer run are: 332 (renamed as route 16), 507, 521 and the N16 (replace by N32).

It is expected that route changes being progressed will be introduced during 2023.

The proposed changes to routes 3, 6, 11, 23, 26, 59, 77, 133, 211, C10 and N26 will still go ahead, which TfL says will minimise the impact of withdrawn routes.

Route 3 – Reroute at Lambeth Bridge to serve Victoria.

Route 6 – Run between Willesden and Victoria via Grosvenor Gardens (no longer serving stops between Hyde Park Corner and Aldwych).

Route 11 – Route restructure to run between Waterloo and Fulham.

Route 23 – Extend from Hyde Park Corner to Aldwych via Piccadilly. Would no longer serve Hammersmith bus station.

Route 26 – Reroute at Aldwych to serve Victoria instead of Waterloo.

Route 59 – Will run between Telford Avenue, Streatham and St Bartholomew’s Hospital via Holborn Station.

Route 77 – Terminate at Taxi Road instead of Concert Hall Approach.

Route 133 – Run between Streatham Station and Holborn Station via King William Street, Cheapside and High Holborn.

Route 211 – Reroute at Chelsea Bridge towards Battersea Power Station instead of Waterloo.

Route C10 – Reroute via St George’s Road, Westminster Bridge Road, Waterloo Road and York Road towards Victoria, instead of Waterloo Road and York Road

Route N26 – Extend from Trafalgar Square to Victoria to partially replace the N11.

The proposed changes to routes 15, 19, 27, 43, 47, 49, 53, 56, 78, 88, 98, 100, 113, 135, 148, 171, 189, 205, 214, 236, 254, 259, 277, 279, 283, 328, 343, 388, 414, 430, 476, D3, N15, N19, N27, N98, N133, N205, will not be taken forward.