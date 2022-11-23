That time of year when loads of companies jump on that bandwagon and offer discounts, and London’s theatreland is no exception. Many of the top plays and musicals are offering deals this week and next, because Black Friday isn’t just a one-day event anymore.

Some of the deals, with better than half-price discounts on some of the shows, are pretty good.

Check the booking dates as some offers expire earlier than others.

The list below is ordered by the offers that expire soonest…

Les Miserables

The fully staged production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre!

Tickets start from £24, and offers such as £10 off the usual price of £57.60 seats.

Book by Monday 28th November 2022 from here.

Jersey Boys

Featuring all of The Four Seasons’ biggest hits – Jersey Boys takes to the West End!

Half price offer – with £60 seats offered for just £25 and £120 seats for just £50.

Book by 30th November 2022 from here.

Back to the Future

Winner of Best New Musical 2022, Back To The Future The Musical is a trip back to 1955!

Tickets from £24 – and £47.70 seats are offered for £30.

Book by 2nd December 2022 from here.

Pretty Woman

Aimie Atkinsom and Danny Mac star in Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre

Special offer on tickets with £42 seats offered for £25 and £69 seats for £50.

Book by 2nd December 2022 from here.

The Tina Turner Musical

Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical

Less than half-price on some performances with £54 seats being offered at just £25.

Book by 2nd December 2022 from here.

Potted Pando

Potted Panto is a pantomime that is second to none, with 70 ludicrous minutes of classic tales, all mashed together into one incredible display.

Prices start from £15 on selected performances, with discount deals such as £34.80 seats offered for just £22.50.

Book by 2nd December 2022 from here.

Peppa Pig: Best Day Ever!

Peppa Pig is so excited. She’s going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa knows that it’s going to be her very best day ever!

Prices start from £12, with discount deals such as £34 seats offered for just £25.

Book by 4th December 2022 from here.

Witness for the Prosecution

Agatha Christie’s bone-chilling drama is presented in a perfect courtroom setting.

Tickets are available from £15, with better seats normally sold for £36 on offer for £20, and £59 seats for £40.

Book by 4th December 2022 from here.

Get Up Stand Up

Bob Marley’s fascinating story gets the full West End treatment in this new bio-musical

Tickets from £18, with offers on ticket prices – £39 now £30 and £66 seats offered for £40.

Book by 4th December 2022 from here.

&Juliet

Juliet like you’ve never seen her before at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Offers on seats, with £46 seats offered for £25, and £81 seats for £45.

Book by 5th December 2022 from here.