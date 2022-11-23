The Fan Museum, a museum that you’ve probably not visited is having a series of festive evenings where the whole museum will be lit by candlelight.

The Fan Museum, based in Greenwich, holds a collection of fans and fan leaves which include the Hélène Alexander Collection and further acquisitions received since the museum opened to the public over twenty-five years ago. Although it’s a museum of hand-held fans, really what you’re looking at is art — the decorative patterns and paintings that adorn the fans.

Overall, worth a visit, if only to say you’ve been, but also a genuinely interesting way to see something you’ve probably never given a second thought to, or a first thought to for that matter.

And for a few days, they will turn off the electric lights and light up the museum as many of the people who owned handheld fans would have seen them — in candlelight.

The candlelit evenings take place between Wednesday 14th to Saturday 17th December from 4:30pm to 7pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 per person and need to be booked in advance from here.

The price includes a complimentary drink of mulled wine, cider or juice to fend off the crisp winter air.