Getting to the trains at Liverpool Street station could be a lot easier as Network Rail is planning to increase the number of ticket barriers by removing some of the food kiosks that sit alongside the platforms.

The plans are very similar to those being carried out at the moment at London Victoria, to remove the retail outlets along the gateline and provide more passenger gates.

Currently, the gateline is broken up into five sections by six small retail units, mostly selling food. The works will see the loss of the retail outlets, but passengers gain an expected 24 additional gates to get to and from the trains – taking Platforms 1-10 from 36 ticket barriers to 60 ticket barriers – an increase of 67 percent.

Of the 24 new ticket barriers, four will be wide access gates.

According to the application, the proposed gate line works will be undertaken in a staged approach in order to reduce the impact on passengers and users of the station.

To mitigate the loss of the six hot food kiosks, they plan to create three new retail outlets next to Platform 10.

Sitting alongside Platform 10 is the former First Class lounge and the ticket office. The intention is to move the ticket office into the old First Class lounge and then convert the now vacant ticket office into space for three new retail outlets – two facing onto the platform and one to the side.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our planned project to install more ticket gates between platforms 1-10 will help to minimise crowding at busy times, making it quicker and easier for passengers to move around the station. A similar scheme to add more ticket gates between platforms 11-17 has already been carried out.

“We’re always working with our partners to give everyone at Liverpool Street the warmest possible welcome. Other improvements have included fast and free WiFi, better seating, revamped retail areas and a deep clean of our Bishopsgate entrance dome. Most recently, we launched a new space called Calm Corner, which we are using to promote wellbeing and encourage everyone to look out for each other.”

The planning application is now with the City of London for their consideration.

The changes are unrelated to the proposed oversite development.