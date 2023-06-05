The newish entrance to Knightsbridge tube station has been decorated with a range of vintage London Underground posters, promoting, most appropriately for the area – shopping.

Many of the posters date from the time when Frank Pick was the publicity manager for the London Underground in the early 1900s, and he commissioned the posters to promote the idea of using the tube to go shopping.

They might have been a bit too successful though, as there’s some in the range suggesting that people go shopping, but outside of commuting hours.

The range of posters chosen to decorate Knightsbridge tube station’s entrance space some five decades and while some are specific to the station, many are general to shopping, which is still appropriate the Knightsbridge.

Among the artists in the display are Charles Sharland, Edward McKnight Kauffer and Dora M Batty.