Knightsbridge tube station on the Piccadilly line has a new entrance to replace one that closed a few years ago.

Station has two main ticket halls, one close to Harrods, and one at the other end closer to Harvey Nichols. At the Harvey Nichols end, there are several exits from the ticket hall to the street, but one of them closed when the building at street level was redeveloped. As part of the agreement, a replacement entrance further along Brompton Road, in a more convenient location was included in the planning permission.

The old entrance faced onto a busy corner, and that was more of a problem than it seems, as there’s a modern safety requirement to have a 4-metre space between the stairs and the street, and the corner entrance only had 3.5 metres and was increasingly congested.

The new entrance around the side of the building faces a pavement that was substantially widened last summer by realigning the road outside so that a traffic lane’s width of the road could be turned into pavement, and in doing so there is now 13 metres between the top of the stairs and the street, giving a lot more space for both pedestrians and station users.

The developer paid for the construction of the new entrance, and Transport for London (TfL) fitted it out.

The replacement entrance opened last week.

It’s a plain but functional entrance, with wide stairs down to a new corridor that snakes around to the existing Sloane Street ticket hall. The new corridor includes a TfL help point, and some posters, but is otherwise unadorned. Curiously for a Piccadilly line station, the tiles and the handrails are in green rather than the blue that might have been expected.

While this is very nice for most people, and it’s a lot nicer than the old cramped entrance on the corner, the main upgrade is still to come.

By reusing some old tunnels, and a side alley around the corner, they will be making the station step-free for the first time. The station used to have lifts from the street down to a corridor that then linked to the platforms via a short set of stairs, but was taken out of use in the 1930s when escalators were added.

What’s being done is that a new entrance, with ticket barriers, has been created in Hooper’s Court, and there will be two lifts that will take people down to just above platform level where the old corridors are still available. There will then be a second small lift to link the corridor down to the platform level.

You can see the new left in Hooper’s Court is nearly ready, but there’s still a lot of work to do at the platform level where the secondary lift is being installed.

A chat with station staff suggested this is unlikely to be completed until next year, but once it is working, Knightsbridge tube station will be fully step-free for the first time, thanks to some old 1930s tunnels.

Some photos of the new entrance