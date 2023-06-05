Once a week, there are guided tours of the ancient enclave of Lincoln’s Inn, but if the timing is inconvenient, they’ve now started offering self-guided tours on other days as well.

Lincoln’s Inn is in Holborn and is a cluster of grand buildings surrounded by a high wall that gives it the air of a sealed-off fortress within the city, but is actually open to the public.

They offer full guided tours on Tuesday mornings, but if that’s inconvenient, they now offer a cheaper self-guided tour, although only for a few weeks.

The full guided tours cost £15, usually take place on Tuesdays at 11am, and can be booked from here.

A review from my tour is here.

However, between 10am-11am on weekdays only, you can go on a self-guided tour for £7.50. There’s no need to book, you just go to the Enquiry Desk in the Library on the day. The tours provide access to the Library and Great Hall complex, in addition to the Chapel and Gardens.

The Library is the remarkably large cathedral looking building in the estate that’s pretty hard to miss. The easiest way to find it is to go to Lincoln’s Inn Fields and head to the estate entrance, and once through the gate, just turn left.

Details are here.

The self-guided tours only run until Friday 28th July 2023, due to building works.

A final tip — it’s not that well known, but the bar and restaurant in Lincoln’s Inn is also open to the public if you fancy somewhere for lunch or supper in the area.