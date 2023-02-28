Like most museums, the London Transport Museum can’t put everything it owns on display, so keeps a lot in storage, and a few times a year, that store is opened to the public.

The depot, next to the railway in Acton houses a number of old tube trains, including a never used concept train, a lot of old trams and some buses — but also an enormous collection of old bits of equipment from the past 160 years of public transport from tiny documents right up to huge electricity transformers and bits of old escalators.

Apart from opening the depot to see the trains, trams and buses that aren’t on display in Covent Garden, the museum also puts on a theme for each open weekend, and next month, it’ll be “Electric Journeys”.

The ‘Electric Journeys’ Depot Open Days event takes place from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th March 2023. Adult tickets costs £15 and £7.50 for children. Children aged 3 and under go free.

Concessions are available including local resident tickets for residents of Ealing, Hounslow or Hillingdon.

Timed tickets must be booked in advance from here.

There are usually three open weekends a year, the next two would typically be in early July and late September.

The depot is next to Acton Town tube station on the District and Piccadilly lines, and there are no engineering works planned over that weekend, so tube services will run normally.