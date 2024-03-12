A normally closed nature reserve in west London will be open for two days in April when the woods are filled with bluebells at their best.

At 27 acres in size, Perivale Wood sits just next to the Central line railway and is one of the oldest dedicated nature reserves in the UK. Set up as a bird sanctuary at a time when all around here were fields, it was an unusually farsighted vision of how urban sprawl could someday leave no large swathes of woodland for birds.

Now, each spring, the woods are blanketed by a vast number of bluebells, which turn otherwise green and brown floors into a riot of violet-blue flowers that carpet the landscape.

They open the nature reserve when they hope the bluebells will be at their bluest and bestest – which this year is estimated to be Saturday 20th and Saturday 27th April.

Entry will be by pre-booked tickets only. Tickets cost £5 per adult (£3 concessions), £2 for accompanied children aged under 16, and no charge for infants under 3 years of age.

All the money raised will go towards their work in looking after the Nature Reserve.

You can book morning or afternoon tickets here.

Dogs or other pets are not allowed, except in the case of registered assistance animals.

Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale in the Bluebell Centre, and there are toilet facilities.

Getting to Perivale Wood

The wood is about a 10-minute walk from Perivale tube station on the Central line, and TfL currently shows no planned engineering works on the two open days. However, be aware that there are ongoing problems on the Central line, so there could be long gaps between trains.

When you leave the tube station, turn right and cross over on the pedestrian crossing. Then walk up to Selbourne Gardens, walk along to Salvia Gardens, and at the end of that, turn left. The nature reserve is a few yards along the road on your right and is signposted by the road.

