The names of the next two artworks to be displayed in Trafalgar Square have been confirmed following a public exhibition of the shortlisted artists.

The first is Lady in Blue by Tschabalala Self – being installed in 2026

The sculpture pays homage to a young, metropolitan woman of colour inspired by a desire to bring a contemporary ‘everywoman’ to Trafalgar Square. Made of bronze, the work will be patinated with Lapis Lazuli blue, a rare and refined pigment that has been used since antiquity.

The second is Untitled by Andra Ursuta – to go on display in 2028.

This sees the artist present a hollow, life-sized person on a horse covered in a shroud and cast in a slime-green resin. The sculpture embodies multiple histories of public sculpture and commemoration at a time when there is increasing debate about the use of public space.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries said: “I’m delighted that Tschabalala Self and Andra Ursuta have been selected as the next artists to display their work on the world-renowned Fourth Plinth. These artists were chosen from a fantastic shortlist that has inspired debate among Londoners. The sculpture prize has entertained and brought out the art critic in everybody for 25 years, and I have no doubt these two very different pieces will continue that fine tradition.”

This year marks 25 years since the first work, Ecce Homo by Mark Wallinger, was unveiled in 1999. Since then, 14 artworks have been displayed on the site to date, with Samson Kambalu’s Antelope currently in situ. Improntas (Imprints) by Teresa Margolles has already been announced as the next sculpture on the Fourth Plinth and will be installed in September 2024.

The Mayor of London funds the Fourth Plinth with support from Arts Council England and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

