The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships will be coming to ExCeL in east London next month, and there’s an associated pop-up store that will be open to the general public.

Doubtless, the DLR and Elizabeth line trains will also be unusually colourful, especially at the weekend when attendees dress up for the day.

The Pokémon Center pop-up shop will be inside the championship venue. You will not need a competitor or spectator badge to enter the store, but you will need to book a visitor ticket for the pop-up store itself.

The championships run from 4th to 7th April 2024 and the pop-up store will be open at the following times:

Thur 4th April – 3:15pm to 7:15pm

Fri 5th April – 11:15am to 7:15pm

Sat 6th April – 11:45am to 7:15pm

Sun 7th April – 10am to 3:15pm

To reserve a slot to visit the store, go here.

You may only reserve one slot per person, though each slot can have up to four people attached to it. On the day you visit, you will need to bring a working mobile device to show your reservation QR code, and all guests attached to the reservation must show up together for entry.

It’s expected that the pop-up will include some exclusives, as it has in the past, and the FAQs explicitly state that some items will have a limit on how many you can buy.