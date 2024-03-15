The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships will be coming to ExCeL in east London next month, and there’s an associated pop-up store that will be open to the general public.

(c) Pokemon Center

Doubtless, the DLR and Elizabeth line trains will also be unusually colourful, especially at the weekend when attendees dress up for the day.

The Pokémon Center pop-up shop will be inside the championship venue. You will not need a competitor or spectator badge to enter the store, but you will need to book a visitor ticket for the pop-up store itself.

The championships run from 4th to 7th April 2024 and the pop-up store will be open at the following times:

  • Thur 4th April – 3:15pm to 7:15pm
  • Fri 5th April – 11:15am to 7:15pm
  • Sat 6th April – 11:45am to 7:15pm
  • Sun 7th April – 10am to 3:15pm

To reserve a slot to visit the store, go here.

You may only reserve one slot per person, though each slot can have up to four people attached to it. On the day you visit, you will need to bring a working mobile device to show your reservation QR code, and all guests attached to the reservation must show up together for entry.

It’s expected that the pop-up will include some exclusives, as it has in the past, and the FAQs explicitly state that some items will have a limit on how many you can buy.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert