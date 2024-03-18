A poem by a creative transport worker from Harrow-on-the-Hill about a mural at Brixton station has gone on display at St James’s Park station as part of TfL’s Art on the Underground’s writer in residence scheme.

Anthony Okolie’s poem ‘Ode to the Mother’ is inspired by the large-scale public artwork by Jem Perucchini over the entrance of Brixton Underground station, which responds to the diverse narratives of the area and in recognition of the local murals painted in Brixton in the 1980s.

Okolie’s poem, ‘Ode to the Mother’ has been displayed in St Jame’s Park station on the westbound platform with the 45-line poem arranged across four panels.

Art on the Underground’s Writer in Residence scheme was established in 2022 to highlight and amplify the creative voices within TfL, creating engaging responses to art across the network.

Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE, said: “Anthony Okolie’s poetry celebrating the strength of women and mothers will be a delightful new addition to London’s transport network.

“Not only do our TfL workforce deliver a brilliant transport service, they have a host of remarkable talents and I can’t wait to see and read these poems on the underground as we build a better London for everyone.”

The open call for the next Art on the Underground Writer in Residence will open to TfL staff in June.