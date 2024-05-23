The independent train company Grand Central wants to include its services between key destinations in the North East and West Yorkshire and London, and it has filed an application with the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

If the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) and consultations within the rail industry approve the plans, then Grand Central says it will be able to offer increased frequency and new direct journey opportunities.

The train company wants to run up to two additional daily return services between London and West Yorkshire, bringing the total to six daily services and providing over 360,000 additional seats per year—a 50% growth on their existing West Yorkshire services.

They also plan an additional early morning departure from York to London Kings Cross and a late-evening return service, providing over 195,000 additional seats per year.

New direct services could be launched, providing four daily calls at Seaham on Grand Central’s North East services.

Some of the new services will include additional stops at Peterborough.

“These proposed additional services are a significant step forward in Grand Central’s long-term strategic development,” said Sean English, Chief Operating Officer of Grand Central. “We are confident that expanding our operations will not only benefit our existing customers but also attract new passengers and stimulate growth in key markets.”

“We believe these proposals are essential to providing customer choice within the rail industry and strengthening connections between communities and businesses,” English continued. “By offering competitive fares and the high standards of service our customers value, we aim to make train travel the most attractive and affordable option for travellers up and down the country”.

“Grand Central is confident that the ORR and the wider rail industry will share their vision for this exciting expansion plan”.

Subject to approval, the new services are targeted for launch as early as May 2025.