Once a semi-regular event before the pandemic, the Southbank Centre is resuming its architectural tours of its buildings.

Love it or hate it, the concrete landscape of one of Europe’s most iconic arts centres has been dividing opinion since it was built in 1967. Have you ever wondered why the Queen Elizabeth Hall is such an irregular shape? Or why it looks as though the concrete is made from wood? Now’s your chance to find out.

The tours will take place at 11am on the following Sundays:

9th June

16th June

23rd June

30th June

Tickets cost £15.50 per person and can be booked here.

The tours last approximately one hour and begin at the Welcome Desk, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall. Each tour is different, and the route varies depending on the day’s activities and events.